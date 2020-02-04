Search

Man dumped waste under no fly tipping sign

PUBLISHED: 09:28 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 04 February 2020

The waste that was left under a no fly tippping sign in Breckland House car park. Picture: Breckland Council

The waste that was left under a no fly tippping sign in Breckland House car park. Picture: Breckland Council

A man has been fined after dumping waste under a no fly tipping sign.

The waste that was left under a no fly tippping sign in Breckland House car park. Picture: Breckland CouncilThe waste that was left under a no fly tippping sign in Breckland House car park. Picture: Breckland Council

Breckland Council were alerted to the waste after the man was caught on CCTV leaving a broken TV and household waste in Breckland House car park in Thetford.

Camera operators, based in King's Lynn, were able to identify the man's car registration and passed the information on to enforcement officers.

Breckland House car park as been a hot spot for fly tippers with fines being given for dumping in the area throughout 2019.

The culprit accepted a £300 fine. If not paid within 10 working days, the fine will rise to £400.

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for environmental services and public protection at Breckland Council, said: "The material that was dumped could have simply been taken to the local recycling centre for free.

"Instead, this person ignored our fly tipping signage and drove away without a care for the damage he's caused."

