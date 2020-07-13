Search

Advanced search

Survey reveals concerns over ‘holiday hunger’

PUBLISHED: 07:42 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 13 July 2020

A survey of a towns schools has revealed that 100pc of those who responded are concerned about children suffering from holiday hunger.

A survey of a towns schools has revealed that 100pc of those who responded are concerned about children suffering from holiday hunger.

Archant

A survey of a town’s schools has revealed that 100pc of those who responded are concerned about children suffering from “holiday hunger.”

Councillor Stuart Terry helped co-ordinate the survey which revealed 100pc of respondents are concerned about children going hungry over the summer period. Photo: Stuart TerryCouncillor Stuart Terry helped co-ordinate the survey which revealed 100pc of respondents are concerned about children going hungry over the summer period. Photo: Stuart Terry

Thetford Labour councillors have been asking local schools what support is being provided during Covid-19 for children who normally receive school meals and whether they are concerned for these youngsters during summer holidays.

The survey, which saw five Thetford schools respond, revealed that all are concerned about pupils being able to access food over the summer period.

Councillor Stuart Terry, who helped co-ordinate the survey, said: “It’s a sad indictment of our country today that schools are concerned about children being hungry during school holidays.

“I’m grateful to those Thetford schools that responded to the survey and shared their thoughts with us.

Breckland Labour Councillor for Thetford Priory Susan Dowling. Photo: Breckland CouncilBreckland Labour Councillor for Thetford Priory Susan Dowling. Photo: Breckland Council

“I’m grateful that the Norfolk Labour Group is now looking into some practical help to support schools and families during the summer holidays as the demand is clearly there.”

The issue of “holiday hunger” has hit the national headlines over recent weeks, with Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford leading a successful campaign which saw the government back down on plans to stop providing support to pupils in receipt of free school meals during the summer.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Susan Dowling added: “We are obviously pleased that the Government u-turned on this decision.

“However, this only affects those families in receipt of free school meals.

“There are many more families just above this threshold who are struggling financially due to Covid-19 and the financial uncertainty.

“I’m keen that we look to provide support for those families where possible. No child in Thetford should be left hungry”.

Families that have seen their financial circumstances change during the past school year can still register for Free School Meals support by visiting the Norfolk County Council website.

Parents are being urged to sign up two weeks before the end of the school term, before July 13, to be eligible for support in the summer holidays.

The Norfolk County Labour Group has been fundraising to support families through its ‘Food Out Friday’ initiative which saw food and other essentials purchased and delivered to food bank networks across Norfolk.

More than £8,000 has so far been raised with Thetford Foodbank being one of the recipients. To donate, visit their GoFundMe page, here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Railway barriers stuck down on busy A-road

The railway barriers on the A1075 between Thetford and Watton are stuck down, causing long queues. Picture: Archant

Bus service set to return to town’s estate

Coach Services have confirmed that they are doing a phased return and have no plans to stop the service on Elm road and Fir road in Thetford. Photo: Coach Services

Survey reveals concerns over ‘holiday hunger’

A survey of a towns schools has revealed that 100pc of those who responded are concerned about children suffering from holiday hunger.

Street drinking and anti-social behaviour revealed as town’s top issues to tackle

Sgt Simon Stone, STAG chairman Mac MacDonald and PC Paula Gilluley at a previous STAG meeting in January, before the pandemic. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘My eyes were killing me’: Town’s gamers complete 24-hour ‘gameathon’ for Norfolk charity

Tom Scott, venues and events coordinator at The Carnegie, part of Thetford Town Council, took part in a 24-hour gameathon to raise money for Age UK Norfolk. Photo: Tom Scott

Most Read

Railway barriers stuck down on busy A-road

The railway barriers on the A1075 between Thetford and Watton are stuck down, causing long queues. Picture: Archant

Bus service set to return to town’s estate

Coach Services have confirmed that they are doing a phased return and have no plans to stop the service on Elm road and Fir road in Thetford. Photo: Coach Services

Survey reveals concerns over ‘holiday hunger’

A survey of a towns schools has revealed that 100pc of those who responded are concerned about children suffering from holiday hunger.

Street drinking and anti-social behaviour revealed as town’s top issues to tackle

Sgt Simon Stone, STAG chairman Mac MacDonald and PC Paula Gilluley at a previous STAG meeting in January, before the pandemic. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘My eyes were killing me’: Town’s gamers complete 24-hour ‘gameathon’ for Norfolk charity

Tom Scott, venues and events coordinator at The Carnegie, part of Thetford Town Council, took part in a 24-hour gameathon to raise money for Age UK Norfolk. Photo: Tom Scott

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Great Norfolk Bakes: Gorgeous recipes to cook this Norfolk Day

Hazel Jones, Mary Dorrell, Maggie Gallop, Margaret Collingwood (chairman), Vicki Reynolds, Coral Batchelor, Evelyn Ninham and Liz barker at the Norfolk Day 2019 WI garden party in Norwich

Suffolk council reports more enquiries from parents about continuing home schooling

Suffolk County Council has reported more expressions of interest from parents about continuing home schooling for their child, following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

New database launched by Screen Suffolk for local crew to sign up for TV and film production work

Screen Suffolk has launched a new database of local film and TV profesisonals. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Parents ‘out of their depth’ as children struggle with pandemic fallout

More than a quarter of aprents in the East of England feel overwhelmed or ‘out of their depth’ supporting their children amid coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images