‘It’s really upsetting’: Community nurse has car windscreen smashed by vandals for second time in a month
PUBLISHED: 12:04 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 28 April 2020
Ryan Wilkin
A town’s community nurse who has been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic has said he was “gutted” to find his car windscreen smashed by vandals for the second time in just over a month.
Ryan Wilkin is a community nurse for the NCHC NHS Trust, from Thetford, who has been working hard to make sure those are higher risk are still being cared for during lockdown.
But now the 46-year-old has once again been the victim of vandals after he discovered his car, which allows him to visit patients from their homes, had been smashed for the second time on Station Road, on Saturday April 25.
Mr Wilkin said: “It’s just really upsetting. I know my car doesn’t have district nurse or anything like that on it and they don’t know I’m a key worker, but I saw it has been smashed again I was gutted.
“We have had lots of stuff happen on this road, people running on top of cars, scratching them and smashing windows.
“My car was one of nine smashed on this street back in March. But it is really surprising because no one should be out.
“So this time I made a bit of a fuss and put it on the forum because I want someone to take responsibility for doing such a horrible thing.
“It’s just something you don’t need to worry about right now.”
But after posting his smashed windscreen on the Thetford Forum community Facebook page, Mr Wilkin, was told to get in-touch with C&D windscreens, in Thetford, who would replace it free of charge.
Mr Wilkin added: “I think they just wanted to do their part and help the NHS in our community, they were stars. I phoned them first thing this Monday morning and they had my windscreen fixed by the afternoon. I am really grateful.
“But loads of people in Thetford have put up signs, especially kids, with messages of thanks to the NHS and it really boosts your spirits as you’re driving around.
“To see all of that support is really awesome.”
Police are currently investigating the incident and are appealing to anyone with information.
A spokesman said: “I can confirm we are investigating after the window of a silver Ford Fusion was smashed whilst it was parked on Station Road in Thetford between 2pm on Saturday 25 April and 10am on Sunday 26 April.
“We would appeal for anyone with information to contact police on 101 and enquiries are ongoing.”
