Here to Help - Food Warehouse creates vulnerable shopping hour

Thetford’s Iceland Food Warehouse has started a special one hour window once a week to allow elderly and vulnerable customers the opportunity to shop before stocks of essential items are bought.

In a move that is being rolled out across the supermarket group, the chain’s Breckland Retail Park site, on London Road, will open from 8am to 9am every Wednesday with the first hour highlighted for vulnerable customers. It will continue opening from 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

It follows early opening started by Iceland’s West Belfast store.

Iceland said: “The impact of Covid-19 continues to disrupt routines for many people and businesses, and there is widespread concern about access to food, especially for vulnerable people and the elderly.

“With many of our Iceland stores located at the heart of communities across the UK, we are encouraging our store managers to dedicate the first two hours of opening on Wednesday morning to the elderly (those of state pension age) and vulnerable in their community, such as those with disabilities.

“We are giving them the flexibility to offer this wherever possible, and arrangements will be publicised in the stores that decide to take this action.”

Thetford Food Warehouse has ask customers to be aware of this elderly hour and while customers are still able to shop they are asked to be considerate in this time.

