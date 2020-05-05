Grandmother transforms outside of home into town crowd pleaser during lockdown

Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell Lisa Shadwell

A key worker has transformed the outside of her home into a town crowd pleaser, as she attempts to “bring a bit of cheer” as lockdown continues.

Lisa Shadwell, 48 from Thetford, has been spending her evenings and weekends printing and laminating more than 100 pictures to cover the outside of her house and garden, on Heartsease Road, with messages of thanks for the NHS, rainbows, and children’s cartoon characters.

The mother-of-two and grandmother-of-three said what started as a small project had now “snowballed” as she continued to add to the decorations, lights, bunting and pictures.

Ms Shadwell said: “It started with printing a few NHS pics for the front window.

“Initially I put up the bunting outside on our little fence then thought about how to make it fun for the little ones walking past on their daily walks.

“It was my grandchildren that inspired me with the characters for the pics and I wanted it to last so that they can come and see it when this lockdown is lifted.”

She added: “I spent the following evenings after work and weekends printing and laminating nearly 100 pictures in total now. It has become a full-time job.

“The response from the children and parents walking past and the comments on Thetford Forum have been amazing and it has made me to want to keep adding to it.

“Doing this project has kept me busy and has been a good distraction from the current pandemic. It is the best feeling in the world to help make others smile and bring a bit of cheer at this difficult time.”

Ms Shadwell, who works for a for an occupational health company, said the hardest part of lockdown was not being able to see her family and she hoped the decorations lasted long enough for her grandchildren to enjoy when lockdown was over.

“I won’t lie, it has been tough and very worrying as both my children are frontline workers as a nurse and an ambulance driver,” said Ms Shadwell.

“The hardest part is not being able to see my family and being away from the grandchildren, it has been heartbreaking and has there has been lots of tears along the way.

“I know I am not alone and I know how lucky I am but we are all doing what we have to do to keep safe.”

