Search

Advanced search

Grandmother transforms outside of home into town crowd pleaser during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:06 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 05 May 2020

Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell

Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell

Lisa Shadwell

A key worker has transformed the outside of her home into a town crowd pleaser, as she attempts to “bring a bit of cheer” as lockdown continues.

Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell

Lisa Shadwell, 48 from Thetford, has been spending her evenings and weekends printing and laminating more than 100 pictures to cover the outside of her house and garden, on Heartsease Road, with messages of thanks for the NHS, rainbows, and children’s cartoon characters.

The mother-of-two and grandmother-of-three said what started as a small project had now “snowballed” as she continued to add to the decorations, lights, bunting and pictures.

Ms Shadwell said: “It started with printing a few NHS pics for the front window.

“Initially I put up the bunting outside on our little fence then thought about how to make it fun for the little ones walking past on their daily walks.

Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell

“It was my grandchildren that inspired me with the characters for the pics and I wanted it to last so that they can come and see it when this lockdown is lifted.”

She added: “I spent the following evenings after work and weekends printing and laminating nearly 100 pictures in total now. It has become a full-time job.

“The response from the children and parents walking past and the comments on Thetford Forum have been amazing and it has made me to want to keep adding to it.

“Doing this project has kept me busy and has been a good distraction from the current pandemic. It is the best feeling in the world to help make others smile and bring a bit of cheer at this difficult time.”

Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell

Ms Shadwell, who works for a for an occupational health company, said the hardest part of lockdown was not being able to see her family and she hoped the decorations lasted long enough for her grandchildren to enjoy when lockdown was over.

“I won’t lie, it has been tough and very worrying as both my children are frontline workers as a nurse and an ambulance driver,” said Ms Shadwell.

“The hardest part is not being able to see my family and being away from the grandchildren, it has been heartbreaking and has there has been lots of tears along the way.

“I know I am not alone and I know how lucky I am but we are all doing what we have to do to keep safe.”

Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa ShadwellLisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell

Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell

Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We have been hit the hardest’: Gym owner calls for more support for smaller businesses during pandemic

Richard Taylor owner of Tiger Fitness in Thetford. Photo: Richard Taylor

Inquest opens into death of prisoner

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

‘Not safe enough’: Norfolk survey reveals people are against easing lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Most Read

‘We have been hit the hardest’: Gym owner calls for more support for smaller businesses during pandemic

Richard Taylor owner of Tiger Fitness in Thetford. Photo: Richard Taylor

Inquest opens into death of prisoner

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

‘Not safe enough’: Norfolk survey reveals people are against easing lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

‘Impossible to prepare’ for increasing bus services after lockdown, say Norfolk operators

Bus companies in Norfolk say they are unable to properly plan for the lifting of lockdown due to a lack of information on what the situation will be. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grandmother transforms outside of home into town crowd pleaser during lockdown

Lisa Shadwell has transformed the outside of her home to spread some cheer in Thetford. Photo: Lisa Shadwell

‘Established’ cannabis farm with more than 100 plants discovered in Suffolk

Three men have been arrested after a vehicle check near Bury St Edmunds led police to a cannabis farm in Brandon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: How key workers can get tested for Covid-19

A nurse prepares to take a sample at a Covid-19 testing centre. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

17 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases

Live firing and military aircraft flying will be taking place on 17 days and nights at bases across Norfolk this month. Picture: Arcahnt
Drive 24