Historian vows to publish book after lottery win

A historian is planning to publish a book after winning a lottery.

Darren Norton, from Thetford, is celebrating a £2,000 Our Breckland Lottery win after matching five numbers with his £1 ticket.

Breckland Council set up the community lottery in March 2018 to raise funds for community groups, sports teams and charities.

For every ticket bought, 50p goes direct to the player's chosen charity, 10p to a fund which Breckland Council gives away to good causes as grants with the rest of the money covering the cost of prizes.

Mr Norton was supporting Leaping Hare in Thetford. After scooping the cash prize, he made a direct donation to the group, which provides an information centre to promote the town.

He said: "This win has been amazing experience. Not only will this windfall help me publish a new local history book, but I know that by playing each week I am helping to support a worthwhile local group like Leaping Hare."