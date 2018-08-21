X-Ray department reopens at community hospital

Published: 4:30 PM August 21, 2018 Updated: 9:39 AM October 11, 2020

Ed Kirkham, senior radiographer at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, in the X-ray department based at the Thetford Healthy Living Centre. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust - Credit: Archant

A department of a community hospital in Thetford has been reopened and is being run by a new provider.

The X-Ray department at the Thetford Healthy Living Centre closed in 2017.

Following the closure, NHS South Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which commissions the service, approached West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust to be the new provider.

After a successful recruitment drive the service reponed at the end of July.

Nigel Beeton, imaging services manager at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I’m really glad we’ve been able to help reinstate this service for the people of Thetford and the surrounding communities.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re committed to working closely with our community services and having an X-ray department in Thetford will really benefit patients, as some will be able to avoid making a trip to hospital at all, saving them both time and money, and making their care that bit closer to home.”

Working closely with local GPs, the department provides basic X-Rays such as chest, neck, spine, hands and feet.

The results are sent to consultant radiologists based at West Suffolk Hospital, Busy St Edmunds, who review the patient’s images and advise on the next steps of care.

Tim Shayes, head of transformation at South Norfolk CCG, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to reinstate this service and demonstrate our commitment as a CCG to developing local services for the people of Thetford and the surrounding area.”