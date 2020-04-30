‘Sang his way through life’: 88-year-old grandfather spreads cheer through song during lockdown

Ron Green and his daughter Rachel Ellis. Photo: Rachel Ellis Rachel Ellis

An 88-year-old singing sensation has been putting a smile on faces around the community, despite being confined to his home during lockdown.

Ron and Sue Green being visited by their daughter and grandchildren outside of their home during lockdown. Photo: Rachel Ellis Ron and Sue Green being visited by their daughter and grandchildren outside of their home during lockdown. Photo: Rachel Ellis

Ron Green, from Nunnery Drive, in Thetford, is known by some for bursting into song any chance he gets.

But despite these uncertain times, Mr Green can still be heard singing on his doorstep and spreading some much-needed cheer.

Rachel Ellis, Mr Green’s daughter, calls her dad “a legend” who never fails to cheer up the family no matter how far apart they are.

Ms Ellis said: “Being in such a close family, my parents are missing seeing us all.

“We have had my dad on Facetime singing while we are eating our dinner, and we have been getting their shopping for them.

“I put it on their doorstep and speak to them at the edge of their garden, he often comes to the door with his walker and gives us a song, and the whole street as well.

“My dad is so positive, and he always finds a glimmer of light in any negative situation. He has sang his way through life.

“If anyone feels a bit sad, they need to go to nunnery drive and stand on the pavement and I am sure they will come away with a smile on his face.”

Mr Green, who his diabetic and his wife, Sue Green, who has heart problems, are in the high-risk category and have been unable to leave their home.

But Mr Green says they are not worried and that they are just missing their six grandchildren.

“I have lived through the war, I was evacuated when I was small and I was also in the national service, I have known quite a lot of things,” said Mr Green.

“So, this doesn’t worry me, we will get over it eventually. The only thing is we miss our family.

“We can’t see our grandchildren, but they come round on their bikes and keep a distance, we just open the front door and that’s when I sing to them.

“I have been singing for years and when we used to go to the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford the manager used to say, ‘ladies and gentlemen sorry to interrupt but Mr Green is now going to sing to you’.

“And when we all go out on Thursdays and clap, I do a bit of drumming and everybody likes that as well.”