Search

Advanced search

‘Sang his way through life’: 88-year-old grandfather spreads cheer through song during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:46 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 30 April 2020

Ron Green and his daughter Rachel Ellis. Photo: Rachel Ellis

Ron Green and his daughter Rachel Ellis. Photo: Rachel Ellis

Rachel Ellis

An 88-year-old singing sensation has been putting a smile on faces around the community, despite being confined to his home during lockdown.

Ron and Sue Green being visited by their daughter and grandchildren outside of their home during lockdown. Photo: Rachel EllisRon and Sue Green being visited by their daughter and grandchildren outside of their home during lockdown. Photo: Rachel Ellis

Ron Green, from Nunnery Drive, in Thetford, is known by some for bursting into song any chance he gets.

But despite these uncertain times, Mr Green can still be heard singing on his doorstep and spreading some much-needed cheer.

Rachel Ellis, Mr Green’s daughter, calls her dad “a legend” who never fails to cheer up the family no matter how far apart they are.

Ms Ellis said: “Being in such a close family, my parents are missing seeing us all.

Ron Green and his wife Sue Green. Photo: Rachel EllisRon Green and his wife Sue Green. Photo: Rachel Ellis

“We have had my dad on Facetime singing while we are eating our dinner, and we have been getting their shopping for them.

“I put it on their doorstep and speak to them at the edge of their garden, he often comes to the door with his walker and gives us a song, and the whole street as well.

“My dad is so positive, and he always finds a glimmer of light in any negative situation. He has sang his way through life.

“If anyone feels a bit sad, they need to go to nunnery drive and stand on the pavement and I am sure they will come away with a smile on his face.”

Ron and Sue Green being visited by their daughter and grandchildren outside of their home during lockdown. Photo: Rachel EllisRon and Sue Green being visited by their daughter and grandchildren outside of their home during lockdown. Photo: Rachel Ellis

Mr Green, who his diabetic and his wife, Sue Green, who has heart problems, are in the high-risk category and have been unable to leave their home.

But Mr Green says they are not worried and that they are just missing their six grandchildren.

“I have lived through the war, I was evacuated when I was small and I was also in the national service, I have known quite a lot of things,” said Mr Green.

“So, this doesn’t worry me, we will get over it eventually. The only thing is we miss our family.

Ron Green and his wife Sue Green. Photo: Rachel EllisRon Green and his wife Sue Green. Photo: Rachel Ellis

“We can’t see our grandchildren, but they come round on their bikes and keep a distance, we just open the front door and that’s when I sing to them.

“I have been singing for years and when we used to go to the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford the manager used to say, ‘ladies and gentlemen sorry to interrupt but Mr Green is now going to sing to you’.

“And when we all go out on Thursdays and clap, I do a bit of drumming and everybody likes that as well.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after crash with car

Police are appealing for information after a crash at Ickburgh. Picture: James Bass

‘We are here, we are ready’: Surgery’s lead nurse says more testing is needed to know full extent of pandemic

Staff at Grove Surgery in Thetford in full PPE. Photo: Jettie Vije

‘Everyone wants a laugh’: Key worker shares ‘bizarre’ scientific experiments to cheer up community

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Photo: Jono Waller

‘It’s really upsetting’: Community nurse has car windscreen smashed by vandals for second time in a month

A community nurse from Thetford, who has been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic, has said he was “gutted” to find his car windscreen smashed by vandals for the second time in just over a month. Photo: Ryan Wilkin

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites due to COVID-19

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Most Read

Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after crash with car

Police are appealing for information after a crash at Ickburgh. Picture: James Bass

‘We are here, we are ready’: Surgery’s lead nurse says more testing is needed to know full extent of pandemic

Staff at Grove Surgery in Thetford in full PPE. Photo: Jettie Vije

‘Everyone wants a laugh’: Key worker shares ‘bizarre’ scientific experiments to cheer up community

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Photo: Jono Waller

‘It’s really upsetting’: Community nurse has car windscreen smashed by vandals for second time in a month

A community nurse from Thetford, who has been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic, has said he was “gutted” to find his car windscreen smashed by vandals for the second time in just over a month. Photo: Ryan Wilkin

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites due to COVID-19

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Time capsule to preserve memories of COVID-19 community spirit

Thetford residents are being invited to submit memories of life during coronavirus lockdown for a time capsule. Pictured is Erin Lawler with Aiybriah, Enara-Jade and Madison Margrie. Picture: Billie Lawler

‘Sang his way through life’: 88-year-old grandfather spreads cheer through song during lockdown

Ron Green and his daughter Rachel Ellis. Photo: Rachel Ellis

POLL - What will you be doing first in Thetford when lockdown ends?

Thetford high street during the second week of lockdown in the UK Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Hotel owner houses the ‘most vulnerable’ during coronavirus pandemic

The owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford, Gez Chetal. Photograph Simon Parker

Dame Joan Collins to join in Bruno Peek’s VE Day toast

Dame Joan Collins, award-winning actress, has signed up to be a patron for the Nation's Toast. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24