Garden centre unveils adventure crazy golf plans

PUBLISHED: 11:57 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 30 December 2019

The family behind Thetford Garden Centre Jean Nixon and her daughter Lucy Hinkley and her husband Shane Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

A town's garden centre has revealed plans to introduce adventure crazy golf in a bid to make the business more "family orientated".

The Willow Man outside the front of Thetford Garden Centre. Photo: Lucy NixonThe Willow Man outside the front of Thetford Garden Centre. Photo: Lucy Nixon

Thetford Garden Centre has submitted an application to Breckland Council for an extension which will include an adventure golf course and associated cafe/golf hub, outdoor play area, events space and additional car parking.

Plans for the crazy golf include a woodland theme with giant acorns, fallen trees, rabbit holes, woodland animals and a water feature.

The associated café will also have an outdoor seating area for families to enjoy in the warmer weather.

Documents for the single story extension on Breckland Council's website say: "The aim of this planning application is to re-establish Thetford Garden Centre's position in the market in order to retain existing customers by updating and improving the existing facilities in order to provide customers with a modern garden centre.

The family behind Thetford Garden Centre Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019The family behind Thetford Garden Centre Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"The proposed works include an extension to the garden centre, the enclosure of existing canopies, the erection of replacement canopies, and the introduction of an adventure golf course with associated kiosk, specialist retail pods and an outdoor children's play area and event space."

Founded in 1982 by Jean and Paul Nixon, Thetford Garden Centre has been at the current site at the Kilverstone Estate for 27 years.

The family business is now being run by their daughter Lucy Nixon and her husband Shane Hinkley.

In an interview earlier this year Ms Nixon said: "The plans are for a section of land at the back of the Garden centre."

"It will be a few years yet but that's where we plan to build a children's play area and crazy golf as well as a more relaxed coffee shop - we want it to be more family orientated."

This comes after plans were revealed to extend the garden centre's office space in preparation for a bigger expansion in the future.

Once the new offices and behind the scenes area is built the family say they will then be able to focus on driving their garden centre forward - making it a destination for the whole family.

