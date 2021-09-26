Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thetford and Brandon Times > News

Gallery

Woof in the Woods: Dog walkers stroll through Thetford Forest for charity

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:17 PM September 26, 2021   
FutureYou Cambridge organised the 'Woof in the Woods' dog walk through Thetford Forest in aid of Blue Cross

FutureYou Cambridge organised the 'Woof in the Woods' dog walk through Thetford Forest in aid of Blue Cross - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Dog walkers and their canine companions were out in full force at Thetford Forest to raise money for an animal welfare charity. 

Families from across the region met at High Lodge on Saturday (September 25) morning for an event dubbed 'Woof in the Woods'.

Families took part in the 'Woof in the Woods' dog walk at Thetford Forest

Families took part in the 'Woof in the Woods' dog walk at Thetford Forest - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

The gathering was hosted by FutureYou Cambridge, a company which makes vitamins including a turmeric-based joint supplement for dogs called Curcupet-K9.

For every person attending the weekend's walk, FutureYou pledged to make a donation to Blue Cross in support of their work on arthritis in dogs.

Dog walkers and their canine companions enjoyed a walk through Thetford Forest

Dog walkers and their canine companions enjoyed a walk through Thetford Forest - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Beginning on the fir trail, walkers taking part were given the option to stroll either 2.5km or 5km.

You may also want to watch:

Blue Cross was founded back in 1897 and provides support for pet owners who cannot afford private vet bills.

Dozens took part in the 'Woof in the Woods' dog walk at Thetford Forest

Dozens took part in the 'Woof in the Woods' dog walk at Thetford Forest - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

The charity also helps to find homes for unwanted animals, of which there have been thousands across the UK after lockdown buyers tried to rehome their pets. 

The Woof in the Woods dog walk at Thetford Forest raised money for Blue Cross

The Woof in the Woods dog walk at Thetford Forest raised money for Blue Cross - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Woof in the Woods was organised by FutureYou Cambridge

Woof in the Woods was organised by FutureYou Cambridge - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Participants at Thetford Forest for the Woof in the Woods dog walk

Participants at Thetford Forest for the Woof in the Woods dog walk - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Woof in the Woods saw participants walk either 2.5km or 5km through Thetford Forest

Woof in the Woods saw participants walk either 2.5km or 5km through Thetford Forest - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography


Most Read

  1. 1 What is the fuel situation looking like in Thetford?
  2. 2 How 'inadequate' school is making strides towards 'bright future'
  3. 3 Harley-Davidson motorcyclist dies in A134 crash
  1. 4 Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages
  2. 5 Van overturns while trying to enter A11 petrol station
  3. 6 Drivers delayed following accident in Brandon
  4. 7 Thetford man charged with abduction of 17-year-old girl
  5. 8 Thetford man wanted in connection with assault
  6. 9 Norfolk wakes up to empty pumps – despite assurances of ‘ample fuel stocks’
  7. 10 Police still at scene of serious crash between van and motorcycle
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police, ambulance and the fire service rushed to a four-car crash on the A146 on Friday afternoon.

Norfolk Live

Closures near A11 roundabout after crash involving motorcycle and van

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Members of the Sikh Temple Guardwara Baba Budha Sahib visit the Ancient House museum and enjoy Langa

Breckland District Council

Island park to be named in honour of town's Sikh links

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The six vehicle crash is causing delays on Brandon Road

Suffolk Live

Five cars and a horsebox involved in crash near RAF base

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police are re-appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A11

Police appeal for dashcam footage after man died on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon