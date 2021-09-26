Gallery
Woof in the Woods: Dog walkers stroll through Thetford Forest for charity
- Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography
Dog walkers and their canine companions were out in full force at Thetford Forest to raise money for an animal welfare charity.
Families from across the region met at High Lodge on Saturday (September 25) morning for an event dubbed 'Woof in the Woods'.
The gathering was hosted by FutureYou Cambridge, a company which makes vitamins including a turmeric-based joint supplement for dogs called Curcupet-K9.
For every person attending the weekend's walk, FutureYou pledged to make a donation to Blue Cross in support of their work on arthritis in dogs.
Beginning on the fir trail, walkers taking part were given the option to stroll either 2.5km or 5km.
Blue Cross was founded back in 1897 and provides support for pet owners who cannot afford private vet bills.
The charity also helps to find homes for unwanted animals, of which there have been thousands across the UK after lockdown buyers tried to rehome their pets.
