Woof in the Woods: Dog walkers stroll through Thetford Forest for charity

Gallery

Published: 1:17 PM September 26, 2021

FutureYou Cambridge organised the 'Woof in the Woods' dog walk through Thetford Forest in aid of Blue Cross - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Dog walkers and their canine companions were out in full force at Thetford Forest to raise money for an animal welfare charity.

Families from across the region met at High Lodge on Saturday (September 25) morning for an event dubbed 'Woof in the Woods'.

Families took part in the 'Woof in the Woods' dog walk at Thetford Forest - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

The gathering was hosted by FutureYou Cambridge, a company which makes vitamins including a turmeric-based joint supplement for dogs called Curcupet-K9.

For every person attending the weekend's walk, FutureYou pledged to make a donation to Blue Cross in support of their work on arthritis in dogs.

Dog walkers and their canine companions enjoyed a walk through Thetford Forest - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Beginning on the fir trail, walkers taking part were given the option to stroll either 2.5km or 5km.

You may also want to watch:

Blue Cross was founded back in 1897 and provides support for pet owners who cannot afford private vet bills.

Dozens took part in the 'Woof in the Woods' dog walk at Thetford Forest - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

The charity also helps to find homes for unwanted animals, of which there have been thousands across the UK after lockdown buyers tried to rehome their pets.

The Woof in the Woods dog walk at Thetford Forest raised money for Blue Cross - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Woof in the Woods was organised by FutureYou Cambridge - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Participants at Thetford Forest for the Woof in the Woods dog walk - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Woof in the Woods saw participants walk either 2.5km or 5km through Thetford Forest - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography



