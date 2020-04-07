Fitness instructor launches campaign to support adults with disabilities during pandemic

Michelle Jermy and her daughter Juno, at their home in Thetford, where Ms Jermy has been filming workouts for the You Matter campaign. Photo: Michelle Jermy Michelle Jermy

A fitness instructor for adults with disabilities has started a campaign to make sure they are not forgotten during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michelle Jermy and her daughter Juno, at their home in Thetford, where Ms Jermy has been filming workouts for the You Matter campaign. Photo: Michelle Jermy Michelle Jermy and her daughter Juno, at their home in Thetford, where Ms Jermy has been filming workouts for the You Matter campaign. Photo: Michelle Jermy

Michelle Jermy, owner of The Wellness Clinic at the Charles Burrell Centre, in Thetford, has started the campaign, You Matter, to support those who may be struggling with their mobility while they are stuck indoors.

Ms Jermy set up the group on Facebook and has got together with other qualified fitness professionals to provide online and video content specialising in exercises for adults with mobility problems or health conditions.

You may also want to watch:

The mother-of-two, who has been creating the exercise videos from her home, said that if these people stopped moving during the lockdown it could have detrimental effects on their physical and mental health.

Michelle Jermy and her daughter Juno, at their home in Thetford, where Ms Jermy has been filming workouts for the You Matter campaign. Photo: Michelle Jermy Michelle Jermy and her daughter Juno, at their home in Thetford, where Ms Jermy has been filming workouts for the You Matter campaign. Photo: Michelle Jermy

Ms Jermy said: “On hearing the news regarding isolation for older adults and those individuals at risk my concerns went to thinking about their health and wellbeing. Twelve weeks is a long time and if anyone does not move the decrease in health will be significant.

“The tutoring team and learners from The Core Academy plus the instructor team from Upbeat Heart Support have offered to supply home movement sessions with the aim to keep this group moving and connected.

“All videos will be with fitness professionals who hold or are working towards specific qualifications for example, chair, independent older adult, exercise referral and cardiac rehab.”

Ms Jermy’s work has been recognised by NHS Suffolk and the campaign has been included on Keep Suffolk Moving, to help people stay active during the restrictions.

After being forced to close her business and fitness studio during these difficult times, Ms Jermy said she wanted to support those who needed it.

She added: “Physically if these people stop moving, they may see an increase in joint stiffness, decrease in strength and functional ability and their ability to do everyday tasks.

“They may find they get out of breath sooner and medical conditions may worsen. Then emotionally they will then at higher risk of experiencing low mood.

“It is hard but keep pushing, keep going and look after yourself.”

For information, follow the campaign at www.facebook.com/groups/671949193373615/



