Councillor calls for Foodbank help after taking part in 365km challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:46 29 May 2020

Terry Jermy, a labour County Councillor, has been been walking, running and crawling as part of a ten day 365km challenge to raise money for the county's foodbanks. Photo: Terry Jermy

Terry Jermy, a labour County Councillor, has been been walking, running and crawling as part of a ten day 365km challenge to raise money for the county’s foodbanks. Photo: Terry Jermy

Terry Jermy

A Thetford councillor has been taking part in a challenge to raise awareness for foodbanks.

Colleen Walker, a labour councillor, has been walking around her garden as part of a ten day 365km challenge to raise money for the county’s foodbanks. Photo: Terry JermyColleen Walker, a labour councillor, has been walking around her garden as part of a ten day 365km challenge to raise money for the county’s foodbanks. Photo: Terry Jermy

Norfolk County Councillors have been walking, running and crawling as part of a ten day 365km challenge to raise money for the county’s foodbanks.

Terry Jermy, councillor for Thetford West, is one of ten Labour county councillors who has been taking part in the challenge which started on May 22 and will end on May 31.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Jermy said: “Sadly Thetford Foodbank services are required all year round and demand has been increasing.

“In April 2019, Thetford Foodbank supported 237 people but by April this year that figure had increased to 377 people.

“The biggest increase was children with 106% more children supported compared to last year.

“The County Labour Group has been a tremendous help for foodbanks across Norfolk over the last few months, including purchasing supplies for Thetford Foodbank and hopefully this latest effort will mean that support can continue”.

To donate visit the 365 challenge gofundmepage here, https://www.gofundme.com/f/365-challenge







