Town's bid for new fitness zone

PUBLISHED: 12:50 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 04 January 2020

A new fitness zone could be created in Castle Park, Thetford. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Those looking to get fit could have a new space to work out as a council bids for a new exercise area.

Castle Mound, Thetford. Picture: Tim BallCastle Mound, Thetford. Picture: Tim Ball

Thetford Town Council has revealed plans to build a fitness zone in Castle Park, near to an existing playground, in Castle Lane.

A host of equipment, including a climbing wall, chest press and a cycle bike, would be installed if the plans sent to Breckland Council are approved.

The equipment is designed by Wicksteed Playgrounds, in Kettering, and is aimed at teenagers aged 14 and over.

Each piece would feature a QR code which can be scanned using a smart phone which would show the user a video about how to use the machine and additional information.

Plaques would also be installed showing information on how to use the equipment.

The park is located next to the town's historic castle mound remains.

