Deadline approaches for Thetford Business Awards
- Credit: Thetford Photogrpahy
The deadline is nearing for nominations for the Thetford Business Awards 2023.
Organisers are looking for colleagues, bosses and companies to put forward contenders who need celebrating for their work in the town's firms.
Co-founder Gez Chetal said: "It's a great time to get everyone together with over 80 local businesses now involved."
A complimentary event is being held at the Thomas Paine Hotel on October 27 for all sponsors and last year's nominees to let everyone know the finalists for 2023 awards.
The annual celebration was started in 2019 and recognises people and businesses that deserve recognition in the community.
Its 2023 awards was launched on April 21 in collaboration with the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Archant's Norfolk Business Awards and other sponsors.
The next awards and dinner will be on March 31, 2023 at Hockwold Hall.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after two police officers suffer life-threatening injuries in crash
- 2 New operator has 'grand plan' for Thetford pub
- 3 What Norfolk locations feature in Boris Johnson drama This England?
- 4 5 dogs looking for a forever home in Norfolk
- 5 Scammers tell struggling families they can get a £400 energy bill discount
- 6 15 sights from Norfolk in the 1960s that will make you feel nostalgic
- 7 Noise warning issued as late-night fighter jet exercises planned
- 8 Revealed: The cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home
- 9 7 of the best places for an autumn walk in Norfolk
- 10 Government invites Norfolk to create 'investment zone' to boost growth
Two new categories have been added to the 2023 awards - 'Workplace Wellbeing' and 'Local sports club/business' - replacing previous categories 'Innovation' and 'Environmentally friendly'.
To nominate a business or individual fill out the form below by selecting the relevant category.