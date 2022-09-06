Deadline approaches for Thetford Business Awards

The Thetford Business Awards 2023 has been launched - Credit: Thetford Photogrpahy

The deadline is nearing for nominations for the Thetford Business Awards 2023.

Organisers are looking for colleagues, bosses and companies to put forward contenders who need celebrating for their work in the town's firms.

Co-founder Gez Chetal said: "It's a great time to get everyone together with over 80 local businesses now involved."

A complimentary event is being held at the Thomas Paine Hotel on October 27 for all sponsors and last year's nominees to let everyone know the finalists for 2023 awards.

The annual celebration was started in 2019 and recognises people and businesses that deserve recognition in the community.

Its 2023 awards was launched on April 21 in collaboration with the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Archant's Norfolk Business Awards and other sponsors.

The next awards and dinner will be on March 31, 2023 at Hockwold Hall.

Two new categories have been added to the 2023 awards - 'Workplace Wellbeing' and 'Local sports club/business' - replacing previous categories 'Innovation' and 'Environmentally friendly'.

To nominate a business or individual fill out the form below by selecting the relevant category.

