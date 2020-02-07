Search

Advanced search

'It's a real danger': Overflowing drugs bin forces public to clear used needles

PUBLISHED: 17:01 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 07 February 2020

Glenn Williams has complained that a sharps bin for the safe disposal of drug paraphernalia at Thetford bus station is not being emptied and used needles have been left on the ground. Photo: Glenn Williams

Glenn Williams has complained that a sharps bin for the safe disposal of drug paraphernalia at Thetford bus station is not being emptied and used needles have been left on the ground. Photo: Glenn Williams

Archant

A town's sharps bin used for the safe disposal of drug paraphernalia has been described as a "real danger" after complaints that the council are failing to empty it.

Glenn Williams has complained that a sharps bin for the safe disposal of drug paraphernalia at Thetford bus station is not being emptied and used needles have been left on the ground. Photo: Glenn WilliamsGlenn Williams has complained that a sharps bin for the safe disposal of drug paraphernalia at Thetford bus station is not being emptied and used needles have been left on the ground. Photo: Glenn Williams

People in Thetford have hit-out at Norfolk County Council for failing to regularly empty and clear around a public sharps bin, located at the town's bus station.

Glenn Williams, of Vicarage Road, has lived in the town for four years and said he regularly checks the bin which is "always left overflowing".

The 61-year-old said: "If the council put the bin there for drug users to safely dispose of syringes and needles, then it is their responsibility to ensure the bin is emptied.

"I have never seen it emptied and it is always filled with normal rubbish and left completely overflowing.

Glenn Williams has complained that a sharps bin for the safe disposal of drug paraphernalia at Thetford bus station is not being emptied and used needles have been left on the ground. Photo: Glenn WilliamsGlenn Williams has complained that a sharps bin for the safe disposal of drug paraphernalia at Thetford bus station is not being emptied and used needles have been left on the ground. Photo: Glenn Williams

"My issue is if someone else tried to squeeze more rubbish in there with used needles they will get pricked by it. Right now it's an accident waiting to happen."

You may also want to watch:

County Hall has said that it will makes efforts to monitor and empty the bin.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "Thank you for bringing this to the attention of Norfolk County Council, we are taking steps to ensure this is emptied and cleared as soon as possible."

Glenn Williams has complained that a sharps bin for the safe disposal of drug paraphernalia at Thetford bus station is not being emptied and used needles have been left on the ground. Photo: Glenn WilliamsGlenn Williams has complained that a sharps bin for the safe disposal of drug paraphernalia at Thetford bus station is not being emptied and used needles have been left on the ground. Photo: Glenn Williams

But while the bin has remained a risk to the community, individuals have taken it upon themselves to remove the used needles and syringes and have taken them to a local doctors to be disposed of correctly.

Mr Williams added: "It shouldn't be down to local people to clear used syringes from the streets of Thetford.

"Having moved up here from Brighton where Hepatitis C is widespread, I find it very depressing how it is apparently not taken seriously in the district. I have several friends with the infection.

"It is a serious life changing illness and one of my friends nearly died but was saved by a liver transplant.

"I put no blame on the person who left the items there but do put a lot of blame on the council for not ensuring that this bin is kept safe. It's a real danger."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Man dumped waste under no fly tipping sign

The waste that was left under a no fly tippping sign in Breckland House car park. Picture: Breckland Council

Hit-and-run driver offered to take crash victim to McDonalds before fleeing

A driver offered to take a woman he hit to McDonalds. Picture: Simon Parkin

New services to support 5,000 new homes will come ‘as soon as possible’

Executive Chairman at Pigeon Investment Management, James Buxton, has reassured the Thetford community that infrastructure to support the Kingsfleet development will soon be implemented in the town. Photo: Pigeon Investment Management

Michelin Guide, unlimited wine and hot plates: Some of the best restaurants in Thetford

The Mulberry in Thetford has made the Michelin Guide, pictured owner Karen Connor. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Man dumped waste under no fly tipping sign

The waste that was left under a no fly tippping sign in Breckland House car park. Picture: Breckland Council

Hit-and-run driver offered to take crash victim to McDonalds before fleeing

A driver offered to take a woman he hit to McDonalds. Picture: Simon Parkin

New services to support 5,000 new homes will come ‘as soon as possible’

Executive Chairman at Pigeon Investment Management, James Buxton, has reassured the Thetford community that infrastructure to support the Kingsfleet development will soon be implemented in the town. Photo: Pigeon Investment Management

Michelin Guide, unlimited wine and hot plates: Some of the best restaurants in Thetford

The Mulberry in Thetford has made the Michelin Guide, pictured owner Karen Connor. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Man with mental health issues was ‘ignored by council for months’

Breckland Council Offices, in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

‘It’s a real danger’: Overflowing drugs bin forces public to clear used needles

Glenn Williams has complained that a sharps bin for the safe disposal of drug paraphernalia at Thetford bus station is not being emptied and used needles have been left on the ground. Photo: Glenn Williams

‘Businesses are afraid’: Norfolk boss urges traders to export overseas in Brexit Britain

South West MP Liz Truss visited Thetford business Fotolec Technologies Ltd. Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

Investigation launched into conduct of councillor who followed female lorry driver for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by councillor Victor Lukaniuk, according to reports. Picture: EMMA FULCHER
Drive 24