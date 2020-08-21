Search

Advanced search

Road closures after HGV diesel spill

PUBLISHED: 12:20 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 21 August 2020

Road closures in Thetford after a HGV diesel spill. Picture: James Bass

Road closures in Thetford after a HGV diesel spill. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Drivers are facing disruption after an oil spillage shut roads.

Police were called to Brunel Way, along the A134, in Thetford, at 9.30am today following reports of a lorry having spilled diesel onto the road.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said: “A HGV has had a diesel spill. Highways have been called and we are currently on scene.

“Road closures are likely to be put in place along Munford Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area. We are currently on scene.”

In a tweet, Norfolk Police said: “@BrecklandPolice on scene Brunel Way for a diesel spill please avoid the area #norfolkroads.”

You can keep up to date with traffic on our live traffic map.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk bike meet-up attended by hundreds is deemed safe by police

Two Wheel Tuesdays Limited, or 'bikes on the green', event is held in Old Buckenham every week. Photo: David Charles

Banham Zoo is hunting for a new zoo keeper - and you don’t need any experience

You could be Banham Zoo's new apprentice zookeeper. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Someone’s life might be at risk’: Town’s ‘faulty’ level crossing causes delays for emergency services

Matt Rickard, crew manager at Brandon Fire Station. Photo: Matt Rickard

Pub forced to close due to flooding just weeks after reopening following lockdown

East Harling was hit with heavy rainfall over the weekend and flooded The Nags Head pub which has now been forced to close.Photo: Caitlyn Cooke

Road closures after HGV diesel spill

Road closures in Thetford after a HGV diesel spill. Picture: James Bass

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk bike meet-up attended by hundreds is deemed safe by police

Two Wheel Tuesdays Limited, or 'bikes on the green', event is held in Old Buckenham every week. Photo: David Charles

Banham Zoo is hunting for a new zoo keeper - and you don’t need any experience

You could be Banham Zoo's new apprentice zookeeper. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Someone’s life might be at risk’: Town’s ‘faulty’ level crossing causes delays for emergency services

Matt Rickard, crew manager at Brandon Fire Station. Photo: Matt Rickard

Pub forced to close due to flooding just weeks after reopening following lockdown

East Harling was hit with heavy rainfall over the weekend and flooded The Nags Head pub which has now been forced to close.Photo: Caitlyn Cooke

Road closures after HGV diesel spill

Road closures in Thetford after a HGV diesel spill. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Update: Missing Felicity, 82, has been found

Felicity Mclennan was last seen at her home in Thetford on Friday evening Picture: Supplied

What can families do over the rest of the summer holidays around Norfolk - whatever the weather?

A Highball Play climbing session in Norwich before lockdown. Picture: KATHRYN CROSS

Lockdown ‘fear and boredom’ sparks surge in substance misuse

The Matthew Project has reported a 60pc surge in new referrals for drug abuse support since lockdown. File photo depicting heroin use. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

More strong winds forecast as region is hit by gusts of more than 50mph

Norfolk was hit by winds of more than 50mph. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Have you picked up these new habits without realising since coronavirus hit?

Sleeping in longer for people working from home has been a common new habit emerge since coronavirus. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WAVEBREAKMEDIA