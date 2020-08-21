Road closures after HGV diesel spill
PUBLISHED: 12:20 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 21 August 2020
Drivers are facing disruption after an oil spillage shut roads.
Police were called to Brunel Way, along the A134, in Thetford, at 9.30am today following reports of a lorry having spilled diesel onto the road.
A police spokesman said: “A HGV has had a diesel spill. Highways have been called and we are currently on scene.
“Road closures are likely to be put in place along Munford Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area. We are currently on scene.”
In a tweet, Norfolk Police said: “@BrecklandPolice on scene Brunel Way for a diesel spill please avoid the area #norfolkroads.”
