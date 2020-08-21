Road closures after HGV diesel spill

Road closures in Thetford after a HGV diesel spill. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Drivers are facing disruption after an oil spillage shut roads.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#Thetford @BrecklandPolice on scene Brunel Way for a diesel spill please avoid the area #norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 21, 2020

Police were called to Brunel Way, along the A134, in Thetford, at 9.30am today following reports of a lorry having spilled diesel onto the road.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said: “A HGV has had a diesel spill. Highways have been called and we are currently on scene.

“Road closures are likely to be put in place along Munford Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area. We are currently on scene.”

In a tweet, Norfolk Police said: “@BrecklandPolice on scene Brunel Way for a diesel spill please avoid the area #norfolkroads.”

You can keep up to date with traffic on our live traffic map.