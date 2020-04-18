Brothers shave their heads to raise money for charity during coronavirus lockdown

Fin (right) and Cam (left) Tilly from Thetford shaved their heads to raise money for the charity Mary's Meals. Photo: Gemma Tilly Gemma Tilly

A mother has said how proud she is of her two sons who have shaved their heads for charity after being forced to cancel a 15-mile sponsored bike ride amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When Thetford brothers, Fin and Cam Tilly, aged 11 and 10, were told they wouldn’t be able to complete their 15-mile bike ride to raise money for the charity Mary’s Meals, which provides meals for children in poverty, they wanted to find a way they could fundraise from their home during lockdown.

That’s when mother to the boys, Gemma Tilly, suggested they both shave their heads and now they have raised more than £350.

Fin Tilly said: “I was in my RE class and we were learning about problems we face in our modern world, and poverty was the biggest one and we watched a video about Mary’s Meals. It was really sad so I decided I wanted to do something.

“Some children only go to school to get food, but they drop out if they don’t get food. It makes me feel lucky for my life.

“I was going to do a 15-mile bike ride and we had been training but we had to cancel it because of the coronavirus.

“But we still wanted to do something on the same day Saturday April 4 and mum said we should shave our heads.

“At first, I wasn’t sure because it’s not like you can just stick it back on but we did it.”

Fin and Cam were filmed as they braved the shave at their home on Saturday, April 4 and their parents have said they couldn’t be prouder of their boys.

Mrs Tilly said: “For an 11-year-old to come out and say that he wants to change the world is heart-warming.

“Fin told us that through Mary’s Meals it only costs £15.90 to feed one child for a whole year, which isn’t a lot at all.

“He was a bit gutted he couldn’t do his bike ride, but it’s the fact he even thought about doing something like that, I was very proud of him.”

For more information on Mary's Meals or to help Fin and Cam raise more money, visit their online donation page here, https://giving.marysmeals.org/en_gb/projects/fmxh-happy-headshave-
























