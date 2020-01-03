Search

Man arrested following 'creeper' burglaries

PUBLISHED: 14:42 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 03 January 2020

Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of burglaries in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of burglaries in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a series of "creeper" thefts.

The 36-year-old, from Thetford, was arrested on Friday, January 3 on 14 counts of burglary and supplying controlled drugs.

It follows a police appeal for families to be vigilant after 11 homes were broken into with laptops, cash, alcohol, phones and iPads taken.

The burglaries took place throughout December on the Abbey Estate including Ely Way, Canterbury Way, King Street, Coventry Way, Fairfields, Winchester Way, Salisbury Way, Guildford Way and Durham Way.

It is believed that suspects took advantage of unlocked doors and open windows with police urging the community to get into the habit of checking their home is secure before going to bed.

Other tips include security marking property such as laptops which makes them harder to be sold on, call police if you witness anyone acting out of character or if you are out give the impression someone is home by using lights timers or leave a radio on.

