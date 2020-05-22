Search

Town’s young runner raises nearly £1000 for NHS during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:43 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 22 May 2020

Harriet Brewer has been running a mile around her garden everyday during lockdown to raise money for the NHS. Photo: Fliss Brewer

Harriet Brewer has been running a mile around her garden everyday during lockdown to raise money for the NHS. Photo: Fliss Brewer

Fliss Brewer

A “determined” youngster has raised nearly £1000 after setting herself the challenge to run a mile around her garden every day during lockdown, in a bid to raise money for the NHS.

Michael Brewer, headteacher of Thetford Grammar School with his family, Etta Brewer, Fliss Brewer and Harriet Brewer. Photo: Fliss BrewerMichael Brewer, headteacher of Thetford Grammar School with his family, Etta Brewer, Fliss Brewer and Harriet Brewer. Photo: Fliss Brewer

Fliss Brewer, 38, mother to eight-year-old Harriet Brewer, from Thetford, has said how proud she is of her daughter who has been getting up at 6.45am every morning to run a mile around their garden.

Harriet, a member at Thetford Athletics Club, said it was her grandma, a nurse for the NHS, who inspired her to raise money for frontline workers.

Now the daughter of Thetford Grammar School’s headteacher, Michael Brewer, has ran more than 30 miles and says she won’t stop until she goes back to school once lockdown is over.

Harriet said: “My Grandma is a nurse for the NHS, and I am incredibly proud of all she is doing.

“And it’s nice knowing you’re helping someone.”

Mrs Brewer added: “Harriet is up to 31 miles and £936 and her target now is to get to £1000

“She is so dedicated to it and determined to help. We are incredibly proud of her.”

To donate visit Harriet’s Justgiving page here, https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harriet-brewer1































Most Read

‘The floodgates have opened’: Life in Thetford as lockdown starts to ease

Gemma and Brett Tilly, owners of Thetford Carpet Warehouse, with their sons Cam and Fin. Photo: Gemma Tilly

‘It’s been a struggle’: Town’s nurseries set to re-open in June

Paulo Meireles and Carla Ferreira run Traquinas Childcare nurseries in Thetford. Picture: Conor Matchett

‘A very sad day’: campaigners’ ‘disappointment’ as historic railway station set for demolition

Brandon Town Councillor, Gary Brocklehurst, says he is dissapointed about the decision to knock down the town's historic railway station building. Photo: Sonya Duncan

A11 closed after oil spillage blocks road

The A11 is closed northbound after an oil spill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teenage crack cocaine dealer armed himself with bottle of toxic liquid

Sorren Price was sentenced to 45 months in a young offender institution at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

