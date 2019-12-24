Search

Town's 30mph speed limit a step closer to being enforced

PUBLISHED: 10:55 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 24 December 2019

Councillors, including Jane James, insert, met with Highways from Norfolk County Council. Picture: Archant

A 30mph speed limit restriction throughout a town is a step closer after councillors met with roads officers.

Thetford Town Council met with Norfolk County Council's Highways to discuss plans to put in place a blanket 30mph speed limit throughout the town.

Town councillor Jane James said: "Locally there has been some traction for the 30 for Thetford campaign which has involved councillors at town, district and county level.

"We had a meeting with Highways to explore how we can go about it following concerns about the crossings at the London Road/Norwich Road roundabout.

"Realistically we think the best initial thing would be the blanket 30mph speed limit."

The 30 for Thetford campaign was launched by Safer Thetford Action Group (STAG) earlier this year.

It follows the death of Thetford man Cliffy James, who was killed when hit by a VW camper van on August 22, at the junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road, a notorious crossing in the town where the speed limit is 40mph.

But Ms James said that the limit would improve more than just safety.

"It's not just about road safety and pedestrian incidents," she added.

"The flow of traffic will be improved. There are more cars than ever on the road and a lot of the junctions, particularly on the 40mph junctions, are getting congested.

"If we can try and slow cars down it will give drivers more of an opportunity to pull out, as it's easier to gauge the spaces."

Ms James highlighted the traffic issues during the festive period as shoppers flooded the town's supermarkets.

"The junction with Sainsbury's on London Road - I would hate to be up there because it is going to be crazy," she added.

"But in the week it is still incredibly congested and then as we come further down the London Road it is still a 40mph limit.

"We have housing on both sides and it's really about making the journey easier for people; it will only add a minute if you go across town and the flow will work slowing it down."

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council confirmed the talks had taken place.

