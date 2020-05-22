Town’s young runner raises nearly £1000 for NHS during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 11:43 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 22 May 2020
Fliss Brewer
A “determined” youngster has raised nearly £1000 after setting herself the challenge to run a mile around her garden every day during lockdown, in a bid to raise money for the NHS.
Fliss Brewer, 38, mother to ten-year-old Harriet Brewer, from Thetford, has said how proud she is of her daughter who has been getting up at 6.45am every morning to run a mile around their garden.
Harriet, a member at Thetford Athletics Club, said it was her grandma, a nurse for the NHS, who inspired her to raise money for frontline workers.
Now the daughter of Thetford Grammar School’s headteacher, Michael Brewer, has ran more than 30 miles and says she won’t stop until she goes back to school once lockdown is over.
Harriet said: “My Grandma is a nurse for the NHS, and I am incredibly proud of all she is doing.
“And it’s nice knowing you’re helping someone.”
Mrs Brewer added: “Harriet is up to 31 miles and £936 and her target now is to get to £1000
“She is so dedicated to it and determined to help. We are incredibly proud of her.”
To donate visit Harriet’s Justgiving page here, https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harriet-brewer1
