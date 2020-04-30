Search

Advanced search

Hotel owner houses the ‘most vulnerable’ during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:44 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 30 April 2020

The owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford, Gez Chetal. Photograph Simon Parker

The owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford, Gez Chetal. Photograph Simon Parker

Archant

A hotel owner has opened his doors to the homeless after he was forced to close it to customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Thomas Paine hotel.The Thomas Paine hotel.

The Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford is one business which has kept busy during lockdown after its owner, Gez Chetal, offered seven of his nine rooms to keep the town’s most vulnerable off the streets.

Mr Chetal has previously worked with Breckland Council to provide temporary accommodation for the those who are struggling.

And despite being “devastated” they have been forced to cancel future events, Mr Chatel said its “his pleasure to assist the most vulnerable” during this time.

He said: “I closed my hotel and a couple of days later Breckland called me, because I have been providing accommodation for the homeless in small numbers for the last few years, so when they asked if I could provide rooms I thought, of course I will do it.

“We have had many functions, including three weddings, a 40th birthday party, charity dinner and the Punjabi festival in June with our accommodation at more than 90pc for next few months, so it was pretty devastating.

You may also want to watch:

“But the main thing is the police want these people off the streets, so we have opened up and they are with us until all of this is over.

“It gives me great pleasure to assist the vulnerable like we always have done.

“It has been a real community effort, the police are visiting regularly, they are all being fed by the salvation army, and town councillor, Mark Taylor, has been overseeing it all as I live away.”

But as well as providing a place to stay, Mr Chetal, who is also the founder of Prismstart a charity which helps ex-offenders get back into work, is trying to help those struggling to find employment, including work on local farms.

Mr Chetal added: “I have been liaising with them to say this is a chance for you to move back into society and to get some of these people back into work.

“Epecially as our local farms are struggling and we have more than capable people here to do this work rather that bringing people over to do the jobs that locals should be doing.

“If we assist them then I’m positive we should get these homeless people back into work and a roof over there heads.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after crash with car

Police are appealing for information after a crash at Ickburgh. Picture: James Bass

‘We are here, we are ready’: Surgery’s lead nurse says more testing is needed to know full extent of pandemic

Staff at Grove Surgery in Thetford in full PPE. Photo: Jettie Vije

‘Everyone wants a laugh’: Key worker shares ‘bizarre’ scientific experiments to cheer up community

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Photo: Jono Waller

‘It’s really upsetting’: Community nurse has car windscreen smashed by vandals for second time in a month

A community nurse from Thetford, who has been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic, has said he was “gutted” to find his car windscreen smashed by vandals for the second time in just over a month. Photo: Ryan Wilkin

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites due to COVID-19

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Most Read

Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after crash with car

Police are appealing for information after a crash at Ickburgh. Picture: James Bass

‘We are here, we are ready’: Surgery’s lead nurse says more testing is needed to know full extent of pandemic

Staff at Grove Surgery in Thetford in full PPE. Photo: Jettie Vije

‘Everyone wants a laugh’: Key worker shares ‘bizarre’ scientific experiments to cheer up community

Jono Waller has been sharing his 'bizarre' scientific experiments in a bid to make the community laugh. Photo: Jono Waller

‘It’s really upsetting’: Community nurse has car windscreen smashed by vandals for second time in a month

A community nurse from Thetford, who has been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic, has said he was “gutted” to find his car windscreen smashed by vandals for the second time in just over a month. Photo: Ryan Wilkin

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites due to COVID-19

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Time capsule to preserve memories of COVID-19 community spirit

Thetford residents are being invited to submit memories of life during coronavirus lockdown for a time capsule. Pictured is Erin Lawler with Aiybriah, Enara-Jade and Madison Margrie. Picture: Billie Lawler

‘Sang his way through life’: 88-year-old grandfather spreads cheer through song during lockdown

Ron Green and his daughter Rachel Ellis. Photo: Rachel Ellis

POLL - What will you be doing first in Thetford when lockdown ends?

Thetford high street during the second week of lockdown in the UK Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Hotel owner houses the ‘most vulnerable’ during coronavirus pandemic

The owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford, Gez Chetal. Photograph Simon Parker

Dame Joan Collins to join in Bruno Peek’s VE Day toast

Dame Joan Collins, award-winning actress, has signed up to be a patron for the Nation's Toast. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24