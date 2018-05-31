'She was an inspiration' - tributes paid to 'much-loved' cleaning lady

Tributes have been made to Rosmarie Fullbrook (right), a Thetford woman and employee at the Charles Burrell Centre. Photo: The Charles Burrell Centre The Charles Burrell Centre

Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" cleaner whose death has left a community "devastated".

Staff and residents at the Charles Burrell Centre, in Thetford, have said the place they work just won't be the same after the loss of one of its "inspirational" cleaning ladies.

Rosmarie Fullbrook, 62, from Thetford, was a popular member of the community and a regular face where she worked as a cleaner and general assistant at the centre.

But after falling ill suddenly, Ms Fullbrook was diagnosed with terminal cancer and only six months later she died on December 18, at Ford Place Nursing Home.

The mother-of-one and grandmother-of-two originally started volunteering at the Charles Burrell Centre and was given a paid position in 2014.

During her years at the centre, Ms Fullbrook made many friends and became a well-known figure around the building, and soon-to-be stepping down chief executive, Terry Jermy, said it just won't be the same without her.

Mr Jermy said: "Rosemarie was a very familiar face, working diligently every day to keep the place clean and tidy. She was much-loved and one of our longest standing employees.

"She loved to get stuck in with different events and activities and one of my favourite memories of her was when she had a pedometer attached to her so that everyone could 'Guess how many steps Rosemarie does in a week' - she was always up and down the corridors.

"She was also part of the inspiration for our Full Steam Ahead service which has since gone on to help more than 40 people into work over the last 18 months.

"Everyone is devastated by the fact that she has gone, we will miss her terribly."

Ms Fullbrook's son, Ian Fullbrook, said he has been overwhelmed with the support he has received from the community.

The 45-year-old, from the Cloverfields Estate, said: "I am surprised at the amount of people who have got in touch. I didn't realise she made that many friends. It has been great to hear so many good things about her.

"As a mum she was wonderful and we will miss her very much, but I'm relieved she is out of pain, seeing her like that broke my heart."

Described as a no nonsense woman who loved her family fiercely, Mr Fullbrook said his most treasured memory of his mother was when she would watch her favourite Disney films with her granddaughter and they would sing along to every song.

Rosmarie Fullbrook's funeral will take place at Watton Crematorium at 12pm, on Tuesday, January 14. All are welcome to attend.