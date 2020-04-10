Search

Town set to host online talent show to entertain community during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:43 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 10 April 2020

The Carnegie in Thetford is set to host an online talent show during lockdown. Photo: Joe Cunnell

Joe Cunnell

A town is set to host an online talent show in a bid to raise spirits in the community and support local performers during lockdown.

The Carnegie, in Thetford, has been asking members of the community to send in videos showing off their skills as part of the town’s very first online talent show.

While the country is in lockdown and families are stuck in-doors, Joe Cunnell, the events and marketing assistant at The Carnegie, thought the event would be a way to bring the community together.

Mr Cunnell, who will also be hosting the show from his home via Facebook Live, said: “We are looking for how we can keep the community engaged whilst our venues are closed.

“People have been putting up little performances and I thought we have a lot of talent in the local area so let’s do a show.”

The talent show is open to all ages and abilities in Thetford and the winner will receive a cash prize of £100, second place will win £50 and third place will receive £25.

The Carnegie will accept entries until 5pm on April 19 and on April 20 it will host a live watch party on Facebook Live, with special guests, to view the videos that have been sent it.

All of the videos will be uploaded to Facebook and the person with the most likes or interactions on the post will be crowned the winner.

Mr Cunnell added: “We will upload all of the videos at once and we will have a live watch party on Facebook live, along with magician James Samuel magician and local musician Alton Walberg.

“We are hoping to bring the community together while we are all stuck indoors, so everyone can have a good giggle.

“We have already had entries from children as young as seven right through to 51.

“It’s bringing entertainment to the comfort of their homes and it is also good for performers to increase their platforms and get their names out there.”

To enter the competition email Joe Cunnell, at joecunnell@thetfordtowncouncil.gov.uk and follow the Carnegie’s Facebook page here, https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheCarnegieThetford/posts/?ref=page_internal

