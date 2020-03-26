RAF personnel deployed to assist government during pandemic
PUBLISHED: 13:02 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 26 March 2020
The region’s RAF bases have been deployed to assist during the coronavirus crisis.
A number of personnel from RAF Honington have been deployed across the nation to help the government during the pandemic.
A spokesman said: “Our Force exists to deal, as much as anything, with crisis and therefore, we will offer calm and confident responses to requests for assistance to help the Nation get through this situation.
“There are a variety of RAF personnel assisting the government in multiple areas. Additional RAF personnel remain on standby and will respond quickly and effectively if required.
RAF Honington said it will continue to support military personnel and their families throughout the pandemic.
A spokesman added: “Our Personal Support and Social Work Service contract with SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity, continues to offer the specialist support that our people may require and has enacted a plan to ensure that this will continue during these unprecedented times.
“RAF Stations such as Honington are coming up with local solutions to help provide support, such as providing additional resources for families self-isolating.”