RAF personnel deployed to assist government during pandemic

Personnel at RAF Honington. Archant

The region’s RAF bases have been deployed to assist during the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A number of personnel from RAF Honington have been deployed across the nation to help the government during the pandemic.

A spokesman said: “Our Force exists to deal, as much as anything, with crisis and therefore, we will offer calm and confident responses to requests for assistance to help the Nation get through this situation.

You may also want to watch:

“There are a variety of RAF personnel assisting the government in multiple areas. Additional RAF personnel remain on standby and will respond quickly and effectively if required.

RAF Honington said it will continue to support military personnel and their families throughout the pandemic.

A spokesman added: “Our Personal Support and Social Work Service contract with SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity, continues to offer the specialist support that our people may require and has enacted a plan to ensure that this will continue during these unprecedented times.

“RAF Stations such as Honington are coming up with local solutions to help provide support, such as providing additional resources for families self-isolating.”