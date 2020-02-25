Thief fined for stealing from vehicles and carrying a knife

A thief has been fined £90 and forced to wear an electronic tag for three months after stealing from three vehicles, carrying a knife and possessing class A drugs.

Steve Carnegie, 46, of Beavor Lane, Brandon, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court accused of a number of vehicle offences in Brandon.

He was charged with five counts of interference with a motor vehicle, three counts of theft from a vehicle, as well as one count of possession of a knife or sharp pointed article and one count of possession of class A drugs.

Carnegie was arrested by an off-duty police officer, in June last year, after he was spotted on a bicycle near to an unlocked vehicle which the officer suspected had been broken into.

After further enquiries police searched the area and the suspect was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Carnegie was sentenced on February 18 at Ipswich Magistrates Court after pleading guilty.

He has to wear an electronic tag for three months under curfew and was fined £90. He must also comply with a rehabilitation activity for 30 days.