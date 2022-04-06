Promotion

Meet the Suffolk company celebrating 40 years of offering more than just quality windows and doors.

It’s a year of great celebrations for Style Superior Windows and Conservatories as it marks 40 years of business, with quality, customer service and football at its core.

Style Superior is known for its happy customers and happy team, and a reputation built on quality materials and workmanship.

The family-run company started by installing windows and doors, then added soffit, fascia and guttering work and conservatory building to its specialties.

It was founded in a little garage by Malcolm Fuller and Colin Root in 1982, then in 1989 Rod Wyatt and John Pitt joined the company. Rod was brought in to help run the ever-expanding installation demand and, as a senior sales manager with a national company, John was recruited to help take the company to the next level in the sales area.

The founders of Style Superior Windows and Conservatories in 1989, from left to right, John Pitt, Colin Root, Malcolm Fuller and Rod Wyatt - Credit: Style Superior Windows and Conservatories

After several moves, investment and expansions, Style Superior moved to Station Road, Brandon, where it has been for the last 25 years. The company is still in the hands of Malcolm and John, and while they may be football rivals, they love working together in the Style Superior team, which is known for its excellent personal service.

“We have customers that have been with us since the beginning that have moved three or four times and each time come back to us for their needs,” said John.

Still dealing predominately in uPVC, aluminium is again becoming very popular, said Malcolm, adding that they cover the whole of East Anglia, from Southend to Lincoln.

The Style Superior team works to help customers choose the right practical, cost-effective and affordable solution - Credit: Style Superior Windows and Conservatories

The Style Superior team works to help customers choose the right practical, cost-effective and affordable solution whatever the budget, thanks to a wide choice of products.

Projects range from updating windows to conservatories, carports, porches, fitting sliding doors, sliding sash windows and roof lights.

Every job is important, said Malcolm, recalling a particularly unusual one.

“One that really sticks out is the discovery of a well in the middle of the ground works we were digging out. It turned out really well in the end, as we installed some lights in the well and put a glass top on it at floor level so that it became the focal point of the conservatory.”

Style Superior Windows and Conservatories offer a wide range of products, from sash windows and conservatories to carports and roof lights - Credit: Style Superior Windows and Conservatories

The family company works well as a team, which includes some friendly sporting banter.

Both Malcolm Fuller and John Pitt love sport. John is a lifelong supporter of Norwich City and has been a season ticket holder for many years, while Malcolm was a season ticket holder with Ipswich Town for years.

Malcolm has played many sports over the years, including football until he was 45 years old for several local clubs including Mundford, Feltwell, Methwold and Brandon. He still plays golf and for many years he served Feltwell Golf Club as captain president and as a trustee. He also played bowls locally for a number of years.

The team has taken its love of sport to support local teams and is well known for its sporting sponsorship, backing football teams including Mundford FC, Brandon FC and Brandon Lassies.

The company also sponsors local speedway rider Sam Bebe, who rides for Mildenhall, and an annual golf trophy at Feltwell Golf Club.

With Malcolm and John still at the helm, the company continues to provide a local service to a wide customer base. As it celebrates its 40th year and looks ahead to the future, the aim is that family members continue to run the company when the present owners retire and continue to offer all loyal existing customers and new customers the same level of quality service and expertise.

Find Style Superior Windows and Conservatories at 3-4 Station Way, Brandon, call 01842 813233, or visit www.stylewindows.co.uk