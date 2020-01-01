Search

A11 Starbucks opening delayed

PUBLISHED: 14:05 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 20 February 2020

The Thetford Services East on the A11. Picture: Google

The opening of a coffee shop on the A11 has been delayed after plans were withdrawn.

The proposal to build a Starbucks coffee shop, restaurant and drive-thru at Thetford service station east, on the A11, has been approved by Breckland Council. Motor Fuel Limited has submitted new plans with alterations on December 24 2019 with a finalised plan on February 2 this year.

It was believed to be a Costa coffee due to previous planning documents describing the building has being a mix of white and western red. But new site plans reveal the restaurant to be a Starbucks. Despite the new application the firm has withdrawn its current bid.

Currently the site has a BP petrol station, Greggs and Stone Willy's Kitchen.

Plans on the council's website show that two disabled parking bays and electric charging points would be installed.

The A11 south bound has two Starbucks, one at Attleborough and another at the recently opened Snetterton service station.

Motor Fuel Limited were contacted for comment.

