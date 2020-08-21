‘Perfect role model’ - Sophie wins award for community volunteering

Sophie Wilson and mum Alison Baguley.

A town’s youngster who has been described as a “perfect role model” has been rewarded for her volunteering efforts and community work.

Making a difference award, Presidents Graham Lodge and Sophie Wilson.

The Brandon and District Rotary Club announced the first winner of its ‘Making a Difference Award’, to recognise the selfless efforts and achievements of young people in the town.

Sophie Wilson,15, who attends IES Breckland high school, in Brandon, was presented with the award and a cheque for £100 by Rotary Club president, Graham Lodge, after she was nominated by Rev Sharron Coburn from St Peter’s Church and Emily Keel, her former head of house at school.

The Making A Difference Award will be given annually to the IES school pupil who is judged to have made the greatest contribution to community life.

And Ms Wilson is this year’s well-deserved winner.

Making a Difference Award.

Principal Jon Winn said: “I believe IES Breckland is firmly rooted at the heart of the community, and in order to continue to achieve this, the school must contribute to the community it serves.

“This award recognises the students who are doing exactly this.”

As a junior leader in her scout and guide group, Sophie gives her time every Wednesday to organise games at St Peter’s Church community youth group where she is also a junior leader.

Sophie was nominated for the award by both the Rev Sharron Coburn and Emily Keel, her former head of house at IES Breckland.

Rev Coburn said: “Sophie’s involvement at the church has enabled her to develop her skills in volunteering.

“She now helps to lead a children’s church called Beacons and once a month prepares a session for our young people in church.

“Other ways her voluntary acts have grown include, being involved with organising a pop-up cinema and encouraging her groups to get involved in community projects.

“As well as social activities like a community picnic to help the community to come together alleviating loneliness. She is one of the first to volunteer in helping others and is a great example to young people.”

Ms Keel added: “Sophie is a perfect role model for others, with a helpful nature and a genuine desire to helps others.”

Nominations will open again in the new school term, for the award to be presented at the end of the 2021 academic year.