Still no owner for dog dumped at shelter more than a year ago

A young foxhound is still looking for a home after being dumped at a shelter more than a year ago.

Eddie, a three-year-old foxhound, has been at Dogs Trust Snetterton since January 9 last year.

The team at the centre said he was intelligent and knew commands such as "sit, lie down, spin, twist, bow, and roll over".

Centre manager Diane McClelland-Taylor said: "Eddie has made a few human and four-legged friends here at the centre. He just prefers to do this in his own time.

"As he gets to know you, he will slowly open-up and show you his personality. Eddie can be vocal, as he uses the sound of his own voice to let everybody know he's around."

Being a foxhound, Eddie has a strong sense of smell and enjoys walks in the countryside investigating different smells.

For more information contact Dogs Trust Snetterton on 01953 666888.