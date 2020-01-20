Search

Advanced search

Still no owner for dog dumped at shelter more than a year ago

PUBLISHED: 11:57 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 20 January 2020

Eddie the three-year-old foxhound is looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust Snetterton

Eddie the three-year-old foxhound is looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust Snetterton

Archant

A young foxhound is still looking for a home after being dumped at a shelter more than a year ago.

Eddie, a three-year-old foxhound, has been at Dogs Trust Snetterton since January 9 last year.

The team at the centre said he was intelligent and knew commands such as "sit, lie down, spin, twist, bow, and roll over".

You may also want to watch:

Centre manager Diane McClelland-Taylor said: "Eddie has made a few human and four-legged friends here at the centre. He just prefers to do this in his own time.

"As he gets to know you, he will slowly open-up and show you his personality. Eddie can be vocal, as he uses the sound of his own voice to let everybody know he's around."

Being a foxhound, Eddie has a strong sense of smell and enjoys walks in the countryside investigating different smells.

For more information contact Dogs Trust Snetterton on 01953 666888.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Town high street was closed after lorry crash

A town's high street is closed after a lorry crash. Picture: Archant

Still no owner for dog dumped at shelter more than a year ago

Eddie the three-year-old foxhound is looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust Snetterton

Jail for ‘foul’ persistent offender

David Dixey of Thetford who has been jailed for nine months and has a criminal record of 253 offences spanning 30 years. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Come and support us’ plea as pub gets top new chef

Norfolk Chef, Charlie Hodson, with the owners of The Crown Inn, in Northwold, David and Janice Walton. Photo: Emily Thomson

Police seize 79 cannabis plants in raid

Breckland Police seized 79 cannabis plants and arrested two people in Thetford. Picture: Breckland Police

Most Read

Town high street was closed after lorry crash

A town's high street is closed after a lorry crash. Picture: Archant

Still no owner for dog dumped at shelter more than a year ago

Eddie the three-year-old foxhound is looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust Snetterton

Jail for ‘foul’ persistent offender

David Dixey of Thetford who has been jailed for nine months and has a criminal record of 253 offences spanning 30 years. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Come and support us’ plea as pub gets top new chef

Norfolk Chef, Charlie Hodson, with the owners of The Crown Inn, in Northwold, David and Janice Walton. Photo: Emily Thomson

Police seize 79 cannabis plants in raid

Breckland Police seized 79 cannabis plants and arrested two people in Thetford. Picture: Breckland Police

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Still no owner for dog dumped at shelter more than a year ago

Eddie the three-year-old foxhound is looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust Snetterton

Town high street was closed after lorry crash

A town's high street is closed after a lorry crash. Picture: Archant

Drivers to be targeted in two-week speed campaign

Laser speed gun's view of motorists on the A47 dual carriageway Acle bypass. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Incredibly alarming’ - cuts and climate change blamed for fire response delays

The fire being tackled Picture: Liz Coates

Gritters called out to prepare roads for more icy weather

Norfolk County Council have confirmed that gritters will be heading out this afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists