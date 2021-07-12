Shirt signed by 1966 World Cup winners among charity auction items
- Credit: Superstars
A shirt signed by 10 members of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team is among the lots being auctioned off to raise money for good causes.
The big-ticket item is one of 72 going under the hammer as part of an online auction organised by the Rotary Club of Brandon and District.
Bids are being accepted until Saturday, July 24, and already total more than £5,000.
The England shirt, signed by players including Sir Geoff Hurst and Sir Bobby Charlton, starts at £1,075.
Other items include a boxing glove signed by Tyson Fury, an evening with Tom Kerridge at his two Michelin-starred gastropub, and a short luxury glamping break.
Funds raised will go to a host of causes in the local area such as charities, schools, clubs and food banks.
You may also want to watch:
St Nicholas Hospice Care, Banham Zoo, IES Breckland School and West Suffolk Hospital’s charity, My WiSH, have entered their own lots, meaning money will go direct to them.
To view the auction, jumblebee.co.uk/Brandonrotaryonlineauction.
Most Read
- 1 How oversubscribed is your GP surgery? New data reveals postcode lottery
- 2 Cyclist injured in crash during time trial on A11
- 3 Happy faces in Norfolk village after new children's play area opened
- 4 New dental practice receives hundreds of phone calls amid opening
- 5 Pizza and burger restaurants set to open at town's riverside
- 6 'One fly-tipping offence one too many' but figures reveal action differs
- 7 Cancer service battle against surge in urgent referrals
- 8 Town legend 'Mr Keepy Uppy' captures hearts as England roar on
- 9 Poll: Do you still use cash?
- 10 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature