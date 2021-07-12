Shirt signed by 1966 World Cup winners among charity auction items

Published: 11:12 AM July 12, 2021

A shirt signed by members of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team is being auctioned by the Rotary Club of Brandon and District - Credit: Superstars

A shirt signed by 10 members of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team is among the lots being auctioned off to raise money for good causes.

The big-ticket item is one of 72 going under the hammer as part of an online auction organised by the Rotary Club of Brandon and District.

Bids are being accepted until Saturday, July 24, and already total more than £5,000.

The England shirt, signed by players including Sir Geoff Hurst and Sir Bobby Charlton, starts at £1,075.

Other items include a boxing glove signed by Tyson Fury, an evening with Tom Kerridge at his two Michelin-starred gastropub, and a short luxury glamping break.

A black and white photo of Sir Stirling Moss in action at Monaco, signed by the sporting legend - Credit: Superstars

Funds raised will go to a host of causes in the local area such as charities, schools, clubs and food banks.

St Nicholas Hospice Care, Banham Zoo, IES Breckland School and West Suffolk Hospital’s charity, My WiSH, have entered their own lots, meaning money will go direct to them.

To view the auction, jumblebee.co.uk/Brandonrotaryonlineauction.