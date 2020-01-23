Plans for self-build homes could provide work for local businesses

Plans for three self-build homes in Saham Toney revealed. Photo: Google Images Google Images

Homeowners could have their say as plans for three "self-build" properties are revealed in a village, which could provide work for local businesses.

Richmond Hall, in Saham Toney, has lodged with Breckland Council for the demolition of a small commercial unit, on land off Richmond Road, to make way for three, 3 to 4 bedroom self-build detached dwellings with garages and gardens.

On Breckland Council's website, documents state: "The site is located to the southwest of the village of Saham Toney with vehicular access via an existing access serving Richmond Hall and two adjacent dwellings.

"This application is for only three dwellings that are self-build, and so will be highly suitable for small local builders and tradespeople, rather than larger developers.

"The proposed development will provide work and income to a number of local people and businesses.

"The local plan recognises that self-build plots represent a unique approach to supporting rural communities."