Pub filled with handmade paper poppies

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:02 PM November 10, 2021
Thetford's Red Lion pub is marking Remembrance Day by creating a War Horse made entirely from paper poppies.

A Thetford pub is marking Remembrance Day by creating a war horse made entirely from paper poppies.

The Red Lion Wetherspoon pub created the poppy display in honour of all fallen soldiers, while purple poppies also mark the animals that died.

Amy Leeder, shift leader at the Red Lion, believes it is a "humble thing to do" and that customers always want to get involved to help out.

Customers at the Red Lion pub in Thetford help make the paper poppies every year.

Customers at the Red Lion pub in Thetford help make the paper poppies every year. - Credit: Amy Leeder

She said: “Myself and team leader Tracy Willats have been decorating the pub, with an annual poppy display, for the past six years, also with the help of our regular customers.

“It is a humbling thing to do, and we are very proud to support the Remembrance Day commemorations in this way.

“Our display this year incorporates a war horse theme, with 200 handmade purple poppies, to remember the animals lost in service too.”

All donations go to the Royal British Legion.

