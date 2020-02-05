Search

People warned of night flights as RAF base completes two day exercise

PUBLISHED: 10:17 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 05 February 2020

RAF Lakenheath is taking part in a two day exercise which will include night flights. Picture: Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog

RAF Lakenheath is taking part in a two day exercise which will include night flights. Picture: Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog

Archant

RAF Lakenheath has issued a warning to nearby residents as night flights are expected to take place.

The 48th Fighter Wing, 100th Air Refueling Wing, 352nd Special Operations Wing and 501st Combat Support Wing will take part in a two day "readiness exercise" from February 11 to February 13.

Aircraft will be taking off and landing throughout this time, flying to base across the North Sea.

Colonel Will Marshall said: "We understand night flying operations can cause disturbance and we will continue to minimize the impact however possible.

"These types of training exercises are necessary to ensure our Airmen maintain a level of readiness to support and defend our nation, the United Kingdom and our allies."

The base said that flying over land would be limited during the night.

The exercise does not include plans for low altitude flying in the region.

