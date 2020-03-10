Video

RAF base personnel self-isolating following operations in high-risk coronavirus locations

Personnel at RAF Lakenheath are self-isolating following operations in high-risk coronavirus locations. Photo: Airman 1st Class Christopher S. Airman 1st Class Christopher S.

US airbase personnel have been self-isolating in an attempt to control a coronavirus outbreak after operations in northern Italy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: Airman 1st Class Christopher Sparks/48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: Airman 1st Class Christopher Sparks/48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

Public Health England have been releasing guidance in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has now killed five people in the UK.

A representative from RAF Lakenheath attended Brandon Town Council meeting on Monday, March 9, to reassure councillors and the public that they too are following the correct procedures as personnel visit high-risk locations.

MORE: Coronavirus: People with 'minor' cold symptoms could be asked to stay at home

Speaking at the meeting, Jamie Turnbull, squadron leader at the base, said: 'Quite simply all I will say is we are following the same guidance as Public Health England and we are having meetings with them three times a week.

'We have had personnel come back from northern Italy as recently as February 19. They have been self-isolating in the exact same way.'

Major Sybil Taunton, RAF Lakenheath spokesperson said: 'Personnel who have been to high-risk or infected areas are self-isolating. Right now we have zero confirmed cases at RAF Mildenhall, Lakenheath and Feltwell.'

To keep up to date with how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, visit our Facebook group.