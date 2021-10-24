Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Training at RAF base given positive rating by Ofsted

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:06 AM October 24, 2021   
Images show the main guardroom at RAF Honington

Training at RAF Honington, near Thetford, has been rated as 'good' by Ofsted - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn, RAF

The training provided at an RAF base has received a positive review from the education watchdog. 

RAF Honington's training programme has been rated as 'good' by Ofsted for its care and the welfare of trainee gunners (TGs). 

An assessment was carried out at the request of the Ministry of Defence to form part of an annual report into its facilities across the country. 

Honington's RAF Regiment Training Wing provides phase two training for gunners and junior RAF Regiment officers - those who are about to start their first professional roles. 

Inspectors found TGs were extremely well cared for and supported by staff, with good information and support in relation to physical and mental health. 

Command teams at the base, near Thetford, were noted as setting high expectations for staff and TGs, thus helping trainees develop the necessary skills and professional behaviours.

Senior officers created a fair and inclusive environment, while the number of TGs passing their course first time had increased.

