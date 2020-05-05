Thieves steal printer ink from store
PUBLISHED: 14:23 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 05 May 2020
Norfolk Police
Police are on the hunt for two men in connection with the theft of printer ink.
A large quantity of ink cartridges were stolen from the Sainsbury store at Forest Retail Park, in Thetford, on Tuesday January 14.
Officers have released CCTV of two men they would like to speak to following the incident.
Anyone who may recognise the men, or anyone with information, should contact PC Steve Stone at Thetford Police Station or 101 quoting crime number 36/3538/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
