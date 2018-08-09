Police are linking two burglaries in Breckland villages

Published: 10:55 AM August 9, 2018 Updated: 9:39 AM October 11, 2020

Two burglaries which took place in two Breckland villages are being linked by police.

The first burglary took place sometime between 8,30am and 5.40pm on Wednesday, August 8, at a property in Lopham Road in East Harling.

The suspect or suspects forced entry and stole a small quantity of cash.

The second incident took at a property near to Timber Hill in Bridgham, around three miles west of East Harling.

Silverware was stolen after the house was broken into at some point between 7.30am and 6.30pm, on the same day.

Officers are linking these burglaries appealing for anyone who may have any CCTV or dash-cam footage of anyone acting suspiciously in those areas between the times stated to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Alex Gilmour at Thetford CID on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.