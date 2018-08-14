Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police hunt driver who failed to stop after collision

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:07 PM August 14, 2018    Updated: 9:39 AM October 11, 2020
Police arrested a driver on the A11 for a positive drug test who had been taking his pregnant girlfr

Police arrested a driver on the A11 for a positive drug test who had been taking his pregnant girlfriend to hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a car which failed to stop at the scene of a collision in Brandon.

A black Mercedes was travelling along the A1065 at about 7.30am on August 14 when the driver had to take evasive action to avoid a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The other car, a small black hatchback, was in collision with the Mercedes causing damage to the wing mirror and failed to stop at the scene.

No one was injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or may have dash cam footage of the vehicles at around the time of the incident, should contact PC Dave Allen at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101.

