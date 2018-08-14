Police hunt driver who failed to stop after collision

Published: 5:07 PM August 14, 2018 Updated: 9:39 AM October 11, 2020

Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a car which failed to stop at the scene of a collision in Brandon.

A black Mercedes was travelling along the A1065 at about 7.30am on August 14 when the driver had to take evasive action to avoid a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The other car, a small black hatchback, was in collision with the Mercedes causing damage to the wing mirror and failed to stop at the scene.

No one was injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or may have dash cam footage of the vehicles at around the time of the incident, should contact PC Dave Allen at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101.