Video

Police drop hunt for thief who targeted cars at 3am

CCTV captured the moment this man entered cars on Longmere Road in Watton. Picture: Sinclair Maynard Archant

Police have called off the hunt for a thief who stole from a number cars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CCTV captured the moment this man entered cars on Longmere Road in Watton. Picture: Sinclair Maynard CCTV captured the moment this man entered cars on Longmere Road in Watton. Picture: Sinclair Maynard

People living in Longmere Road, Watton, woke up on Friday, January 31 to find items had been taken from their cars.

After watching a neighbour's CCTV a man was seen opening car doors and searching for valuables.

A police spokesman said: "Due to a lack of evidence the line of enquiry and the investigation has been closed.

"Crime prevention has been given to the residents."

In the CCTV footage the man is seen approaching cars, at about 3am, and attempting to open them.

In one case he is able to open a car and searches the driver's seat before opening the boot.

Neighbour Tim Barnes, 65, said at the time: "It makes me angry, it's a nice quiet area with brilliant neighbours. It's worrying - he was mooching around as if it was his own car."