Vandals smash car windscreens in targeted attack

Car owners in a town found their vehicles smashed after vandals targeted a street.

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals smashed five car windscreens in Thetford.

The incident took place in Station Road between 10pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday March 11.

A sixth car was also targeted in Avenue Gardens.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents, or may have any information, should contact Sergeant Peter Boyle at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting crime number 36/17907/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.