Man in his 40s arrested in connection with fight in town centre

Police are appealing for information following a fight between four men in Thetford town centre. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man was kicked and punched in the head during a fight in a town centre. Police were called to the brawl between four men in Thetford, White Hart Street, on March 24, where a man was reported to have been kicked and punched in the head. A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information to contact PC David Sayer at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/21024/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.