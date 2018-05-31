Search

Advanced search

Man in his 40s arrested in connection with fight in town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:01 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 30 March 2020

Police are appealing for information following a fight between four men in Thetford town centre. Picture: James Bass

Police are appealing for information following a fight between four men in Thetford town centre. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man was kicked and punched in the head during a fight in a town centre. Police were called to the brawl between four men in Thetford, White Hart Street, on March 24, where a man was reported to have been kicked and punched in the head. A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information to contact PC David Sayer at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/21024/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Five people arrested in Thetford after knife robberies at shops

Police Stock Images

Man in his 40s arrested in connection with fight in town centre

Police are appealing for information following a fight between four men in Thetford town centre. Picture: James Bass

Heartfelt messages and photos sent to grandparents during lockdown

To Mr Philip and Mrs Rita Potter from their grandchildren - Lauren, James, Thomas, Zak and Charlotte - who miss them dearly, sending them lots of love and hugs!

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Five people arrested in Thetford after knife robberies at shops

Police Stock Images

Man in his 40s arrested in connection with fight in town centre

Police are appealing for information following a fight between four men in Thetford town centre. Picture: James Bass

Heartfelt messages and photos sent to grandparents during lockdown

To Mr Philip and Mrs Rita Potter from their grandchildren - Lauren, James, Thomas, Zak and Charlotte - who miss them dearly, sending them lots of love and hugs!

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

‘22 of 50 guests cancelled’ - the couples and businesses hit as coronavirus cancels weddings

Some of the couples and wedding businesses being impacted by the coronavirus. Photos, left to right, clockwise: Emily Follows, Hockwold Hall, Denise Bradley, Naomi Sowter, Getty Images/iStockphoto, Trina Lake and Vicky Wackett

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Flood of retired Norfolk police officers offer services in wake of coronavirus

Police officers patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Newspaper deliveries ‘have never been so important’, say Norfolk’s MPs

The region's MPs spoke with one voice as they backed the vital role of local newspapers in the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant

Man in his 40s arrested in connection with fight in town centre

Police are appealing for information following a fight between four men in Thetford town centre. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24