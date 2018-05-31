Search

Firearm stolen in burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:05 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 21 January 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Feltwell, near Thetford, last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Feltwell, near Thetford, last week. Picture: James Bass

Police are on the hunt for a thief after a firearm was stolen in a burglary.

An air pistol was taken from a property in Southery Road, Feltwell, near Thetford, between 10.30am and 5pm, on Friday, January 17.

Also taken was a CCTV monitoring system.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during the time stated, or anyone with information should contact DC Claire Twite at Kings Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/4172/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

