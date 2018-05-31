Firearm stolen in burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Feltwell, near Thetford, last week. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Police are on the hunt for a thief after a firearm was stolen in a burglary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An air pistol was taken from a property in Southery Road, Feltwell, near Thetford, between 10.30am and 5pm, on Friday, January 17.

You may also want to watch:

Also taken was a CCTV monitoring system.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during the time stated, or anyone with information should contact DC Claire Twite at Kings Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/4172/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.