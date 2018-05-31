Car set on fire in arson attack
PUBLISHED: 13:47 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 05 June 2020
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
A car was set on fire in Thetford in a suspected arson attack.
Emergency services were called to Fir Road after a parked Mazda was set alight at 10.30am, on Saturday, May 30.
Debris from the fire also caused damage to a property in Oak Close.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Emma Crowe at Thetford Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 36/35198/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.