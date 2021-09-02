Half demolished pub could be turned into affordable housing for elderly
More clues to the future of a historic pub site which has been left half-demolished since 2019 have been revealed.
The Ark pub had stood in Thetford for the past 165 years but in August 2019 building company Chippy Capital Ltd started its demolition without planning consent.
The work was halted by Breckland Council and since then the half-knocked down pub, described as an “eyesore” by locals, has been left to deteriorate.
More than two years later, potential plans have finally been revealed by the Inside Land Group, which is set to submit an application to create affordable housing for elderly people at The Ark pub’s site on Norwich Road.
The proposals will provide 65 affordable homes as a combination of apartments and bungalows that will “enable elderly people to remain in their own homes whilst being supported by care and support staff around the clock with supporting communal facilities”.
The properties would be housed in a three-storey block.
The company said talks with Breckland District Council’s planning department are already under way.
Before an application is submitted, the company has encouraged residents to get in touch to give their feedback on the proposals via its website.
A spokesman said: “The development will contribute to meeting the outstanding need for extra care accommodation in Breckland.
“Research prepared by Living Well Homes for Norfolk County Council identified an unmet need in Breckland of 518 extra care properties by 2028.
“The proposals will make a positive contribution to the local community and a good use of this vacant site.”
Jane James Breckland Councillor for the Thetford Castle ward said: “I think it’s wonderful that the development company are already reaching out to the residents of Thetford to engage with them before they submit a formal planning application.
“I think the proposal is fantastic. We do have an aging population and it’s something that can provide for them - including bungalows which are needed in Thetford.
“My only personal criticism is that I think a three-story building is not in keeping with that road scape. I will be feeding that back and I urge residents to do the same.”
You can view Inside Land Group's online proposal and designs at https://38norwichroad.co.uk/.
Chippy Capital was contacted for comment.