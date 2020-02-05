New services to support 5,000 new homes will come 'as soon as possible'

Executive Chairman at Pigeon Investment Management, James Buxton, has reassured the Thetford community that infrastructure to support the Kingsfleet development will soon be implemented in the town. Photo: Pigeon Investment Management Pigeon Investment Management

Fears a town will not be able to cope with 5,000 more homes have been quashed by the man behind the scheme promising it will "deliver" and infrastructure will be introduced "as soon as possible".

The masterplan for Thetford's 5,000-home Kingsfleet housing estate. Photo: Pigeon Investment Management The masterplan for Thetford's 5,000-home Kingsfleet housing estate. Photo: Pigeon Investment Management

Pigeon Investment Management has reassured the Thetford community that infrastructure to support the Kingsfleet development will soon be implemented in the town.

The 5,000-home estate is set to drastically increase the population of Thetford and many residents have raised their concerns about over-stretched services, including schools, doctors' surgeries and traffic in the town.

James Buxton, executive chairman at Pigeon, said: "In order to create a community, which is what we are doing, we have to bring those items of infrastructure forward as soon as possible."

"We are very conscious of that and if we going to be developing the estate over a period of 20 years, we want to build up trust and a track record for delivering on our promises.

Hopkins Homes are behind the opening phase of the Kingsfleet development which will see around 5,000 properties built near Thetford over the coming years. Picture: Neil Didsbury Hopkins Homes are behind the opening phase of the Kingsfleet development which will see around 5,000 properties built near Thetford over the coming years. Picture: Neil Didsbury

As Hopkins Homes is working to complete part of the first phase of the 5,000-home estate, Pigeon have revealed that another offer is on the table with a different housing developer which would see a further 130 homes.

With five phases to complete, Pigeon say infrastructure will be rolled out as the development grows.

Mr Buxton said: "Hopkins Homes have put in the road and services for the development and they have been tasked to accommodate the subsequent sub-phases and the community infrastructure, for instance there will be a parade of shops and small food stall within the Hopkins Development. I would expect that to be delivered over the next year or two.

Executive Chairman at Pigeon Investment Management, James Buxton, has reassured the Thetford community that infrastructure to support the Kingsfleet development will soon be implemented in the town. Photo: Pigeon Investment Management Executive Chairman at Pigeon Investment Management, James Buxton, has reassured the Thetford community that infrastructure to support the Kingsfleet development will soon be implemented in the town. Photo: Pigeon Investment Management

"There is a primary school site which is going to be developed by the county council to the right of the entrance and this will also be built over the next couple of years.

"As well as this, Pigeon is already in discussions with a potential operator and intends to bring forward a health centre at the earliest opportunity."

Pigeon Investment Management also revealed that it has been working with Norfolk County Council to improve public transport and introduce footpaths and cycle routes into the town centre to reduce dependency on cars.