Thieves steal bird hide from beauty spot

PUBLISHED: 12:42 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 10 February 2020

Thieves stole section of a bird hide at Lynford, near Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two large sections of a bird hide in an area popular with wildlife lovers have been stolen by thieves.

Police are appealing for information after the hide in Lynford, near Thetford, was partially dismantled between 12am on Monday, February 3 and midday on Wednesday, February 5.

Two sections and part of the roof of the hide were stolen from a piece of land off Lynford Road.

The area is close to Lynford Arboretum, a renowned Brecks beauty spot which draws bird-watching enthusiasts from across the region keen to spot scarce woodland species such as Lesser Spotted Woodpecker.

It is believed it would have taken some time to dismantle the hide and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the Op Solve team at Norfolk Police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

