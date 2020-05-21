In pictures - Town’s beauty captured in photography book handed out to 11,000 homes

Pictures from the Thetford U3A Photographic Group's new book Our Beautiful Thetford. Picture: U3A U3A

A photography group has created a book and delivered it to 11,000 homes for free to highlight what makes their town a “wonderful” place to live.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pictures from the Thetford U3A Photographic Group's new book Our Beautiful Thetford. Picture: U3A Pictures from the Thetford U3A Photographic Group's new book Our Beautiful Thetford. Picture: U3A

Thetford’s U3A Photographic Group’s 30 members spent 2019 taking thousands of pictures around the town and created the 50 page Our Beautiful Thetford book.

Carole Herries, group leader, said: “We are all immensely proud of our town and wanted to share some of the many things that make Thetford such a wonderful place to live in pictures, for everyone to enjoy.

“The response has been absolutely fantastic. We have had more than 100 comments about how wonderful the book is and how good the photos are.

“It’s more than we ever hoped for, the objective was to get more pride in the town and share the many things that make Thetford such a fantastic place to live in, and it’s done exactly that.

Pictures from the Thetford U3A Photographic Group's new book Our Beautiful Thetford. Picture: U3A Pictures from the Thetford U3A Photographic Group's new book Our Beautiful Thetford. Picture: U3A

“We believe this book will touch the lives of all of Thetford’s residents in some way and this gesture from the U3A offers us, the oldies of Thetford, the opportunity to influence the lives of future generations.”

The project was launched in January 2019 with the aim of capturing the town as the seasons changed. With more than 1,000 photos the group spent the first few months of 2020 selecting some of best 100 to be put into the Our Beautiful Town book.

“I like all of the pictures, they are all good in their own way,” Mrs Herries, 63, added.

“It was really hard to make choices at times but we have various different themes throughout the book with pubs, history, Thomas Paine and of course the Dad’s Army Museum.

Pictures from the Thetford U3A Photographic Group's new book Our Beautiful Thetford. Picture: U3A Pictures from the Thetford U3A Photographic Group's new book Our Beautiful Thetford. Picture: U3A

“Everyone in the group is in the book but it also got us looking around Thetford and seeing what is beautiful.”

The book was funded by Norfolk Community Foundation/Breckland District Council, Thetford Town Council, Thetford Lions, Thetford Golf Club, Thetford U3A and local advertisers.

Additional copies will be available for collection from the distributors, About Thetford Magazine, at Thetford’s Charles Burrell Centre in return for a small donation.

Pictures from the Thetford U3A Photographic Group's new book Our Beautiful Thetford. Picture: U3A Pictures from the Thetford U3A Photographic Group's new book Our Beautiful Thetford. Picture: U3A

Pictures from the Thetford U3A Photographic Group's new book Our Beautiful Thetford. Picture: U3A Pictures from the Thetford U3A Photographic Group's new book Our Beautiful Thetford. Picture: U3A

You may also want to watch: