Search

Advanced search

Police stop 64 vehicles as part of operation to tackle illegal riders in Thetford Forest

PUBLISHED: 09:07 29 July 2020

South Breckland Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Suffolk Rural Crime Team alongside members of Suffolk Special Constabulary and Norfolk Drone Units worked with Forestry England as part of Operation RESHAPE20, to tackle illegal vehicle users in Thetford Forest. Photo: Breckland Police

South Breckland Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Suffolk Rural Crime Team alongside members of Suffolk Special Constabulary and Norfolk Drone Units worked with Forestry England as part of Operation RESHAPE20, to tackle illegal vehicle users in Thetford Forest. Photo: Breckland Police

Breckland Police

More than 60 off-road vehicles were stopped as part of a police operation to tackle illegal quadbike and motorbike use in Thetford Forest.

As part of two-day multi-agency operation ‘RESHAPE20’, police stopped 64 vehicles, following reports of illegal off-road vehicle use.

South Breckland Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Suffolk Rural Crime Team, alongside members of Suffolk Special Constabulary and Norfolk Drone Units, worked with Forestry England on the Norfolk and Suffolk side of the border over a full weekend of high-visibility action.

Officers explained to riders that illegal users can be prosecuted under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 or have vehicles, such as quad bikes or off-road bikes, seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

You may also want to watch:

PC Les Maguire said: “We used all-terrain and 4x4 vehicles for off-road patrols.

“The intention is to make the forest a no-go zone for illegal riding, which is basically anywhere in the forest which is not a public byway, and use enforcement where applicable to prosecute offenders.”

Many protected species and their habitats are being destroyed and disturbed by people illegally riding motorbikes through fire breaks, which are gaps cleared in the forest to ensure fires do not spread out of control as oppose to legal use of the byways.

PC Maguire added: “Police also spoke with many responsible legal users of byways over the weekend.

“The vast majority were only too happy to speak with us and we welcome their responsible attitude.”

To use the byways with any motor vehicle, the driver or rider must have a road-legal vehicle and be fully insured and use the routes responsibly.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Scores of people celebrate at Norfolk Day street party

Local volunteers enjoying the Norfolk Day event at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Saturday, July 25. Pictured is Sharon Thompson, partner Andy Bull and Erin Lawler. Picture: Billie Lawler

Couple enjoy steam-powered start to married life

Newly-weds George Nunn and Mary Dougherty with Bressingham traction engine Oliver outside the Fox Inn, Garboldisham. Picture: Hugh Dougherty

Norfolk’s most wanted men: have you seen these criminals?

(left to right) Lee Cletheroe, Matthew Oarton, Johnny Wall are some of the men wanted by police in Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Rise in abortions as more than 200 Norfolk women unable to access contraceptive care in lockdown

Women have been unable to access face-to-face appointments at GPs or sexual health clinics during lockdown, resulting in a limited range of contraceptive care being available to them. Picture: BPAS

‘We may not survive’ - soft play centres fear permanent closure

Soft play centres in Norfolk, Waveney and across the UK have not yet been given permission to reopen: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Scores of people celebrate at Norfolk Day street party

Local volunteers enjoying the Norfolk Day event at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Saturday, July 25. Pictured is Sharon Thompson, partner Andy Bull and Erin Lawler. Picture: Billie Lawler

Couple enjoy steam-powered start to married life

Newly-weds George Nunn and Mary Dougherty with Bressingham traction engine Oliver outside the Fox Inn, Garboldisham. Picture: Hugh Dougherty

Norfolk’s most wanted men: have you seen these criminals?

(left to right) Lee Cletheroe, Matthew Oarton, Johnny Wall are some of the men wanted by police in Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Rise in abortions as more than 200 Norfolk women unable to access contraceptive care in lockdown

Women have been unable to access face-to-face appointments at GPs or sexual health clinics during lockdown, resulting in a limited range of contraceptive care being available to them. Picture: BPAS

‘We may not survive’ - soft play centres fear permanent closure

Soft play centres in Norfolk, Waveney and across the UK have not yet been given permission to reopen: Getty Images

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Police stop 64 vehicles as part of operation to tackle illegal riders in Thetford Forest

South Breckland Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Suffolk Rural Crime Team alongside members of Suffolk Special Constabulary and Norfolk Drone Units worked with Forestry England as part of Operation RESHAPE20, to tackle illegal vehicle users in Thetford Forest. Photo: Breckland Police

School bus uncertainty for September as spare seats can’t be sold

Suffolk County Council is not currently able to offer spare seats on school buses because it has not received safety guidance from the government on extra measures that may be needed. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Norfolk treasure hunters discover more than 6,500 items in just one year

A treasure emerges: The stunning Anglo-Saxon pendant emerges from the Norfolk mud. Picture: Tom Lucking.

Councillors accused of taking credit for county’s low rates of coronavirus

(left to right) Andrew Proctor/Steffan Aquarone/Steve Morphew. Picture: Archant

Land by school and farming estates among six sites council could dispose of

The Lionwood Junior School in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Rebecca Gough For: EN ©Archant Photographic 2009 01603 772434