Town's main road reopens after tree cleared

A town's main road has reopened after a tree blocked it.

Police were called to Norwich Road, Thetford, at about 1.45pm after a tree fell on the road near to the Mallow Road roundabout.

Officers asked motorists to avoid the area while the scene was cleared.

A statement on Breckland Police's Twitter account said: "PC 1179 is currently dealing with a tree which has taken a tumble on Norwich Road Thetford.

"Please try to avoid the area and we will update you when the road is clear."

Norwich Road is the main road connecting the north of Thetford to the A11.

